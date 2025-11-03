Marvin Harrison Sr. Slams Cardinals’ Offense Amid Son’s Struggles
With the Arizona Cardinals' 2-5 start to the season, frustration continues to rise for everyone inside and outside of the locker room as expectations haven't been met.
You can count Marvin Harrison Sr. as part of that crowd.
His son, previously the No. 4 overall pick in Marvin Harrison Jr., is in the midst of his second season as a professional player but has yet to live up to the generational hype that surrounded him coming out of Ohio State.
According to the eldest Harrison, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Cardinals' offense is a big reason why.
Marvin Harrison Sr. Rips Cardinals' Offense
"It's very hard for me to watch the Cardinals' offense," Harrison Sr. told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
"And you can quote me on that."
The Cardinals' offense has taken a big step back from 2024. Their metrics in both phases of the run and pass game haven't lived up to the hype, and Harrison Jr. hasn't taken the heavily expected sophomore surge.
So far, Arizona's No. 1 receiver has 24 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.
"The style of offense that I am accustomed to, that I'm used to watching as a professional eye, as a wide receiver ... I just can't relate to watching that [current] offense, that style of offense," Harrison Sr. continued.
"Basically, I can't relate to what goes on there. I think that's just peacefully put, without pointing fingers or anything. It's just me. I'm giving you the professional eye. I can't relate to it. It don't add up to me. I can't deal with it."
Those are awfully strong words from Harrison Sr., but being quite honest, many in the desert would agree.
A player as talented as Harrison Jr. hasn't exactly been maximized in Arizona's primarily run-first offense. It also doesn't help tight end Trey McBride dominates targets on weekly basis, so Harrison is rather the secondary option in an offense that hasn't exactly prioritized that facet of the game.
When speaking with Weinfuss, Harrison Sr. said he doesn't bother to bring up the inconsistent Cardinals' offense to his son. He also doesn't travel to games in-person.
He also believes in Drew Petzing's offense, in his prime, Harrison Sr. himself wouldn't be a Hall of Fame player.
"What I do know is you can put Marvin Harrison Sr., in my prime, in Arizona right now, and guess what happened?" he said.
"Canton, Ohio, [home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame] is going to send me a prepaid envelope and say, 'Could you please send that jacket back?' So, I'm not speaking for anyone. I'm speaking for me.
"I'm just telling you that jacket, they'd be sending a prepaid envelope. 'Thanks for all your help, but send that jacket back, please.'"
Those are awfully strong words - though father has every right to feel that way about his son given the circumstances.