Cardinals Make Shocking Decision at Defensive Coordinator

In a late-night news dump, the Arizona Cardinals have made a shocking decision in regards to their defensive coordinator position.

After interviewing numerous candidates, the Cardinals are sticking with prior play-caller Nick Rallis according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on X:

"The #Cardinals are expected to retain Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike LaFleur, sources tell @CBSSports. Was Jonathan Gannon’s DC the last three seasons. Now expected to stay in Arizona as the DC under LaFleur."

Rallis will indeed be back in the desert for a fourth season in an eye-opening turn of events in the desert, where massive staff turnover was expected after moving on from Gannon.

While Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing found gigs elsewhere, the Cardinals couldn't find any outside coordinator hire to their liking and will retain Rallis.

Arizona was reportedly down to other finalists in Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, New York Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen and long-time NFL defensive mind Wink Martindale.

Why Nick Rallis' Return is Surprising

Jul 24, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' defense was largely disappointing in 2025, and with Rallis as that side's play-caller, many believed Rallis was as good as gone moving into the offseason — especially with Gannon out and LaFleur in.

Arizona's defense allowed 357.7 yards per game last season, which ranked sixth-worst in the NFL. Their 28.7 points allowed per game was fourth-worst in the league while their 19 total takeaways ranked in the bottom half of teams.

Injuries undoubtedly played a factor in Arizona's poor 3-14 record last year, though the Cardinals appeared to be out-schemed on a weekly basis on both sides of the ball. Many feel like Arizona should have completely started fresh with play-callers on both sides of the ball.

The only benefit of keeping Rallis around is his experience calling plays, which essentially only Martindale has on his resume out of the remaining outside finalists.

The Cardinals certainly had options outside of the organization, so to retain Rallis must show a vast level of confidence in his ability to right the ship moving into 2026 and beyond.

In his defense, Rallis did vastly coach-up an undermanned 2024 unit, which led many to believe the Cardinals could have one of the better defenses in the league entering last season after more reinforcements.

However, this move by Arizona is undoubtedly a shocking development given how last year went and the current circumstances around the team.

