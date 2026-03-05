Cardinals Reportedly Planning Joint Practice With Packers

The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers move into the future with plans that shouldn't be entirely too surprising for anybody involved.

According to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, the two sides are organizing joint practices ahead of their Week 3 preseason battle in Green Bay:

"The Packers are planning to host the Arizona Cardinals for a joint practice in advance of their Week 3 preseason game pending league approval, according to a source. The LaFleur brothers -- Matt and Mike -- will share the field this summer," he wrote on X.

Mike has largely leaned into his older brother Matt in the early stages of his tenure as the Cardinals' head coach.

"We're brothers. We talk a lot. A lot of what we talk about is really not even about football. It's just having a peace where you don't have to talk about football for a minute and checking on each other's families," Mike said at his introductory press conference.

"But we have, organically, and I would say respectfully, share a lot of conversations without taking away from the organizations we're in. So there's that fine line, particularly when it gets to free agency, particularly when it gets to the draft. But hey, we need a coach in this position? Well, hey, we got someone, let's just help that guy elevate. So there's kind of that give and take right there. But I think we know where that line toes."

It's also notable former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, currently the Packers' defensive coordinator, will be seeing his former team again.

This has yet to be finalized/approved by the league, though Arizona had previously held joint practices with teams in the past, and it appears they'll be doing so once again.

"It's just, yeah, it is pretty surreal," Matt said at his brother's introductory press conference in Arizona.

"I mean, just humble beginnings. My dad at Central Michigan. I walked on at Western Michigan and played D-II ball. Mike played at Elmhurst, D-III ball. And I think we have a really great appreciation for just guys that essentially are playing for the love of the game. And I think that is kind of in our core and who we are. We've been so, so fortunate to be around so many great people."

The NFL has yet to release the full 2026 schedule, though it appears we know how Arizona will conclude their preseason.

