Cardinals Meeting With Top DC Candidate

The Arizona Cardinals are meeting with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant today, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport's X post:

"It’s a busy day for Aubrey Pleasant: The #Rams AHC and passing game coordinator will meet with the #AZCardinals for their open DC position and now will interview with the #Browns for their DC job this afternoon, as well."

The Cardinals, after hiring head coach Mike LaFleur, need to find a defensive play-caller to lead their defense. Pleasant is familiar with LaFleur after spending the last three years with him in Los Angeles.

Aubrey Pleasant's Resume

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Aubrey Pleasant, assistant head coach/pass game coordinator works out prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pleasant got his NFL start as a coaching intern with the Cleveland Browns in 2013. He was then hired as an offensive assistant for the Washington Commanders later that year and eventually was promoted to a defensive quality control coach, securing that role until 2016.

He initially joined Los Angeles as a cornerbacks coach from 2017-20, helping them reach Super Bowl LIII.

He then moved to the Detroit Lions in 2021 to become their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for two seasons before being fired late in 2022.

He then joined LaFleur's brother, Matt, in Green Bay to be a consultant for the remainder of the year before heading back to the Rams in 2023 as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.

Since 2024, he's also held the title of assistant head coach.

What Other Candidates Are Cardinals Looking At?

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Cardinals, to no surprise, are looking at several different options after initially missing on names such as Raheem Morris and Gus Bradley shortly after hiring LaFleur.

It appears the Cardinals are down to a few candidates alongside Pleasant, which is highlighted by notable NFL defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who is known across the league for his blitz-heavy philosophy. He's been at numerous different stops and is a well-documented presence on the sidelines.

After Martindale is a handful of younger names coming up through the defensive ranks in New York Giants outside linebackers coach and interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen and Houston Texans secondary coach Dino Vasso.

Bullen was retained by new Giants head coach John Harbaugh while Vasso has worked under the highly respected DeMeco Ryans in Houston the last two seasons as his defensive backs coach.

Arizona, with the NFL scouting combine just weeks away, is expected to quickly assemble their coaching staff with LaFleur now hired.

