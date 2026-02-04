2 Names Emerge in Cardinals' Hunt for Defensive Coordinator
The Arizona Cardinals' search for a defensive coordinator wages on.
After hiring head coach Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals saw all top candidates in Anthony Weaver, Raheem Morris and Gus Bradley vanish from the pool of defensive play-callers, leaving an already dry coordinator market even more depleted.
The Cardinals still are believed to have Nick Rallis on staff, though Arizona is clearly doing their due diligence with other coaching opportunities.
Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and New York Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen have reportedly been requested to be interviewed by the Cardinals.
More on Cardinals' Interview Requests
Pleasant had spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles with LaFleur as the Rams' passing game coordinator, also holding positions such as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in that time. Pleasant also interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator spot this offseason as well.
In terms of familiarity, this hire would make sense thanks to his connections with LaFleur. It's not uncommon for coaches to bring over known names to help the transition and implement their ideas.
As for Bullen, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo says the he's a coveted asset at the moment.
Bullen's overall coaching history rests within the defensive line and outside linebackers unit while Pleasant's experience resides more in the secondary.
Needless to say, all position groups can use a boost in Arizona after a mix of injuries and general underperformance saw the Cardinals drop in terms of playing levels.
"Yeah, We are casting a wide net," LaFleur said at his introductory press conference where the Cardinals still didn't have an offensive or defensive coordinator hired. "There's conversations that need to be had within this building, first with the coaches and all that. So we're going to be open to that, and again, we owe it to these players to build the best staff that we can for these guys."
The Cardinals did manage to make a hire on the offensive side of the ball, though it's a bit unpopular
LaFleur is hoping to round out his staff sooner than later as the NFL scouting combine is later this month. NFL free agency follows suit in the weeks shortly after that in March.
Arizona's close to finding a candidate and rounding out their staff, it seems.
