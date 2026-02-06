Cardinals, NFL Fans React to Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame Election
It finally happened.
After five years of mandatory waiting, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.
The Cardinals' wideout now enters pro football immortality after a 17-year career that is considered to be among the best ever for his position. Fitzgerald tallied 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.
Later this year in Canton, he'll be given a bust, gold jacket and officially have his name etched in NFL history.
Cardinals fans, rightfully, were excited.
Fitzgerald was many things across his career — though it's tough to say he wasn't likable.
A first-ballot Hall of Fame player typically doesn't need much public backing.
Fitzgerald was often a source of happiness and inspiration for many Cardinals on a weekly basis, even when the organization didn't give them much.
Fitzgerald's best achievement might be his awesome stat of having more career tackles (41) than dropped passes (35).
The love for Fitzgerald extends to his college days, too, where he tore it up at Pitt before becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft:
Fitzgerald's resume is even more impressive given the numerous amount of less-than-deal quarterbacks through majority of his career.
Even fans from other teams have to tip their cap.
He even gave respect to those, big and little.
And for those who got to cover him, it was a long time coming.
The fact that Fitzgerald did it all with one team through 17 years was pretty remarkable, too.
Perhaps the best part of the night was when it was revealed that Randy Moss, who had Fitzgerald as a ball boy while playing with the Minnesota Vikings, had the honor of telling Fitzgerald he had made it.
