Cardinals, NFL Fans React to Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame Election

It finally happened.

After five years of mandatory waiting, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.

The @ProFootballHOF Class of 2026.



• QB Drew Brees

• RB Roger Craig

• WR Larry Fitzgerald

• LB Luke Kuechly

• K Adam Vinatieri pic.twitter.com/Jeix9ZrPzT — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2026

The Cardinals' wideout now enters pro football immortality after a 17-year career that is considered to be among the best ever for his position. Fitzgerald tallied 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.

Later this year in Canton, he'll be given a bust, gold jacket and officially have his name etched in NFL history.

Cardinals fans, rightfully, were excited.

Fitzgerald was many things across his career — though it's tough to say he wasn't likable.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald might be the most likable player in the NFL Hall of Fame



1,432 receptions

17,492 yards

121 TD



His 546 Yards & 7 TD in the 2008 Playoffs are records



Not bad for a Vikings ball boy



pic.twitter.com/3dvDQk0ZZR — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) February 6, 2026

A first-ballot Hall of Fame player typically doesn't need much public backing.

Larry Fitzgerald has the 2nd most receiving yards ALL TIME and there are people debating if he should’ve been first ballot. Egregious. — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) February 6, 2026

Fitzgerald was often a source of happiness and inspiration for many Cardinals on a weekly basis, even when the organization didn't give them much.

One of the main reasons why I watched Arizona Cardinals football every Sunday was because of Larry Legend.



This man was the true example of a pro's pro. Classy, humble and EVERYONE rooted for him. Congrats to Larry Fitzgerald Jr. on a Hall of Fame Career. pic.twitter.com/lWF3UY2l5V — The AZ sports fan! (@TheAZsportsfan1) February 6, 2026

The one man responsible for me getting interested in the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals has been inducted the NFL Hall of Fame. Congrats @LarryFitzgerald

You are the reason I am a fan and will continue to root for this franchise even at its worst. Thank you. — HarriJohnson (@outofstatecards) February 6, 2026

Fitzgerald's best achievement might be his awesome stat of having more career tackles (41) than dropped passes (35).

The love for Fitzgerald extends to his college days, too, where he tore it up at Pitt before becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft:

Larry Fitzgerald exemplified elite talent, setting a benchmark for both class and humility in the world of sports. He never sought the spotlight for himself; after scoring a touchdown, he simply handed the ball to the referee, showcasing his unassuming nature. Fitzgerald has been… https://t.co/Fofz7Jg29I — Harry Psaros (@PittGuru) February 6, 2026

Fitzgerald's resume is even more impressive given the numerous amount of less-than-deal quarterbacks through majority of his career.

If Larry Fitzgerald hadn’t played with below average QBs for half his career, there’s no doubt in my mind he’d be in the conversation for best receiver ever. https://t.co/eSUqG55G3S — Matt Whiffen (@mattwhiffen) February 6, 2026

Even fans from other teams have to tip their cap.

larry fitzgerald is my favorite non lions WR of all time, he more than deserves this



he’s so goated https://t.co/jIkEGnRefg — keefer fc (@saturnkeef) February 6, 2026

He even gave respect to those, big and little.

And for those who got to cover him, it was a long time coming.

Congrats to @LarryFitzgerald , selected to the 2026 @ProFootballHOF class. Arizonans feel a special connection to him. They watched him grow up and he provided them so many exhilarating moments. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) February 6, 2026

Congrats, Fitz! Love and respect from the Wu Fang Clan! #NFLHonors #nflhof — Ron Wolfley (@wolf987FM) February 6, 2026

The fact that Fitzgerald did it all with one team through 17 years was pretty remarkable, too.

Wouldn’t have blamed him at all for chasing a ring, but pretty cool that Fitz stayed here his whole career and is completely synonymous with AZ — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) February 6, 2026

Perhaps the best part of the night was when it was revealed that Randy Moss, who had Fitzgerald as a ball boy while playing with the Minnesota Vikings, had the honor of telling Fitzgerald he had made it.