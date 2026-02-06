Cardinals Great Larry Fitzgerald Headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Larry Fitzgerald didn't have to wait long to enter professional football's highest honor, and there's surely room in his closet for a gold jacket.

The Arizona Cardinals' long-time receiver was officially elected as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame member at the 2026 NFL Honors. This was his first year of eligibility after completing the mandatory five-year waiting period.

Known for elevating the standard at his position, Larry Fitzgerald becomes Pro Football Hall of Famer No. 385. Class of 2026 presented by @visualedgeit. @LarryFitzgerald @AZCardinals @NFL pic.twitter.com/uPcTFF9dX3 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 6, 2026

Fitzgerald, speaking with AZCardinals.com's Zach Gershman earlier this week, said he was a bit nervous before receiving the call.

“Uncertainty,” Fitzgerald said. “Everybody could remember as a kid on Christmas, hoping that Santa brought you the gift you really really want, but obviously you won’t know until the package gets opened right on Christmas Day. That’s what it feels like right now.”

Fitzgerald's 17-year career in the league was spent entirely in the desert after becoming the third overall pick in 2004 NFL Draft.

When Fitzgerald retired (well, walked away without officially announcing it) after the 2020 season, he finished one of the greatest careers ever for a wide receiver, tallying 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.

He finished second only to Jerry Rice in career receptions and yards in NFL history when he retired.

Fitzgerald retired as a three-time All-Pro with eleven Pro Bowls and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award to his resume. He had multiple seasons where he paced the NFL in receptions (2005, 2016) and touchdowns (2008, 2009) along with setting postseason records for most receiving yards (546) and touchdowns (7) in one playoff run.

This was all accomplished with various Cardinals rosters that were considered to be less than average through portions of his career in Arizona, making his overall body of work even more impressive.

Fitzgerald has remained impactful in the community far beyond his playing days, as he's involved in numerous charitable activities.

"I always stay busy. I have my own firm that I work with every single day. ... You get done playing ball, and you just kind of get into the next chapter of your life. ... And life is good. There’s no complaints from me," Fitzgerald said this week.

Fitzgerald holds over 30 Cardinals franchise records and is sure to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at a later date with his jersey No. 11 retired as well. 11 hasn't been worn by any player since he's departed the playing field.

Fitzgerald will be enshrined alongside his fellow inductees later this year in Canton, OH.

Congrats to a tremendous football player and an even better human being.

