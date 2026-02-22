Cardinals, NFL World React to Rondale Moore Passing

Former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore passed away late Saturday night.

Moore, just 25 years old, had spent three seasons in Arizona after the Cardinals drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

His cause of death has not been confirmed, though New Albany police say he was found in his garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The Cardinals offered the following statement after his passing:

"We are devasted and heartbroken by today's news concerning Rondale Moore. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who loved him and had the privilege of knowing such a special person."

Plenty of former teammates reacted to the news, including Kyler Murray:

"Just spoke to you bro. Blessed to have been able to share this life with you. I pray you're in a better place now Ra..."

I love you bro 🙏🏿 I always wanted to speak life into you fam pic.twitter.com/m0j40bBIZX — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 22, 2026

J.J. Watt, who famously had a inspirational training camp interaction with Moore during HBO's Hard Knocks, offered his condolences as well:

"Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale."

Moore also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings after departing the desert ahead of the 2024 season. He suffered season-ending knee injuries before 2024 and 2025.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell offered this on Moore's passing:

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death. While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news.”

Before he arrived to the NFL, Moore was an All-American receiver at Purdue and was known for his big play ability thanks to his speed and after-catch production.

He finished his NFL career with 135 receptions, 1,201 yards and three touchdowns.

Cardinals On SI extends our deepest condolences at this time.