Cardinals Place Marvin Harrison Jr. on Injured Reserve

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are officially ending Marvin Harrison Jr.'s season.

The team announced today they'd be placing the second-year wideout on injured reserve. Head coach Jonathan Gannon previously ruled him out for Week 18's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrison's second season in the NFL officially comes to a close with 608 receiving yards on 41 receptions and four touchdowns.

After bulking up over the offseason, hope for Harrison to do damage in his sophomore campaign was at incredible highs, especially after a strong training camp performance.

However, a mix of injuries and inconsistency in the opportunities the former No. 4 overall pick received left a lot to be desired. Harrison ultimately missed time due to appendicitis, heel and now a foot injury.

The Cardinals are just 3-13 entering Week 18.

More on Marvin Harrison's 2025 Season

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I thought he did some good things. We moved him around the formation. He scored points for us. He got open, caught it. I don't think he's hit his ceiling and look forward to the future with that," Gannon said of Harrison's season earlier this week.

"I thought that he made some contested catches because of some size. We'll look at that in the future and see if that's the right thing."

Harrison's absence ultimately brought out an opportunity for Michael Wilson, who emerged as a legitimate threat in the desert as a WR1 for starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Wilson's just 90+ yards away from reaching 1,000 yards receiving despite being an essential non-factor during the team's first five games.

It's been less than an ideal start for Harrison's NFL career -- especially following in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame father.

However, the talent and potential is still very much there, which gives hope of the former Ohio State product making good on the talent that saw him labeled as a "generational" prospect emerging from the college ranks.

A new coaching staff and/or offensive play-caller could be coming to Arizona in 2026, which would likely alter Harrison's role, usage and ultimately his impact on the field.

Those results are to be determined, though Harrison effectively being the second passing option in a typically run-heavy offense didn't exactly set him up to post gaudy video game-like numbers to begin with.

Now, Harrison can rest, get healthy and prepare for a pivotal 2026 campaign, which will mark his third in the league.

