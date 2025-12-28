From 2-0 to 3-13: Cardinals’ Season Hits New Low in Week 17 Loss to Bengals

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals once again added another tally to the loss column with a 37-14 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The Cardinals now drop to 3-13 on the season and have lost their eighth straight game, which also includes losses in their last 13 of 14 games since starting 2-0.

Joe Burrow played only three quarters as Cincinnati dominated offensively. Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown each scored two touchdowns.

Michael Wilson and Trey McBride scored for Arizona.

Quick recap:

First Quarter

The Bengals won the toss and elected to receive, putting their potent offense out on the field for their first drive.

After three third-down conversions, Ja'Marr Chase found the end zone after making several Cardinals defenders miss for six.

JA'MARR HIT THE SPIN CYCLE 🔁



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/gP04jHzWWd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

CIN 7, AZ 0

The Cardinals went three-and-out on their opening drive, punting the ball right back to Cincinnati.

The Bengals converted a fourth-and-one inside the Cardinals' five-yard line on the final play of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

On the first play of the second quarter, Samaje Perine found the end zone. The extra point was missed, however.

Perine crosses for another Cincy TD



AZvsCIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/nwhi9diIiq — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

CIN 13, AZ 0

The Cardinals managed to piece together a few first downs on their ensuing drive, and a wide open Michael Wilson made a few defenders miss to find Arizona's first touchdown on the afternoon.

Michael Wilson stays inbounds for a 38-yard TD!



AZvsCIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Lp1ZUG88qY — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

CIN 13, AZ 7

The Cardinals finally forced a stop against Cincinnati's offense thanks to Calais Campbell, who brought down Burrow on third down for a sack.

Arizona wasn't able to do anything with their newfound opportunity, though a 63-yard punt pinned Burrow and co. at their own two-yard line.

The Bengals hit a few splash plays down the field, though they were forced to try for a field goal. Evan McPherson booted home a 57-yard field goal to extend their lead.

CIN 16, AZ 7

The Cardinals again punted after their next offensive drive, and a 43-yard punt return set the Bengals up in perfect field position on the opposite side of the field.

A Chase Brown run to the AZ 11 brought us to the two-minute warning, and a few plays later, Chase found the end zone for the second time today.

CIN 23, AZ 7

Third Quarter

The Cardinals went three-and-out on their first two possessions of the third quarter while Cincinnati scored on both of their drives, with Chase Brown punching it in from one and six yards out to blow the doors open on the game.

Six more on the board for Chase Brown and the Bengals



AZvsCIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/hD84kJwLRd — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Fourth Quarter

The Bengals, up 37-7, put Joe Flacco in to take over festivities the rest of the way.

Trey McBride managed to break the NFL record for most catches in a season by a tight end. emerging past Zach Ertz's 116 receptions late in the fourth quarter.

Trey McBride sets the single-season record for most catches by a TE (117)



AZvsCIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/dYwsYnQk0K — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Brissett found McBride in the end zone with under two minutes remaining to help push Arizona's score to double digits.

Brissett keeps the play alive and finds McBride for a TD



AZvsCIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/2uW1WOPy8O — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

CIN 37, AZ 14

The Bengals ran out the clock to carry home a win.