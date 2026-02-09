Realistic Roadmap to an Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Run

The Seattle Seahawks got the last laugh of the NFL world, ultimately defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX.

Now, 31 other organizations hit the drawing board to see how they can push themselves back into Lombardi trophy contention — including the Arizona Cardinals.

It won't be an easy path, though it's one that could be well worth the time traveled under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Here's the Cardinals' path to winning a Super Bowl:

2026: Laying The Foundation

Things obviously won't be easy for first-year head coach Mike LaFleur taking over a 3-14 team. The good news? This roster doesn't feel drastically far away from competing — at least in terms of where the Cardinals were last time they hired a new head coach.

There's talent on both sides of the ball, though upgrades are obviously needed. Arizona will need a strong free agent period (plugging holes along the offensive line) and draft class led by their third overall pick, which in this scenario would be used on a player such as Rueben Bain Jr. to add to their pass rush arsenal.

Kyler Murray, maybe in surprising fashion, sticks around for the Cardinals and competes with Jacoby Brissett for the starting job in training camp. He wins, and Murray starts the year for Arizona playing fairly well.

The first year surely will bring some growing pains as LaFleur installs his offense in the desert, though there's bright signs of what's to come. The Cardinals, staying a bit more healthy, finish around a .500 record.

2027: Their QB Gamble Pays Off for Postseason Run

While Arizona didn't make the postseason in Year 1 of the LaFleur era, there's obviously something there to build on. But they need something different. They've got pieces, but they're missing the piece.

The Cardinals, with Murray fresh off a rebound season, finally offload him to a quarterback-hungry team looking to make a splash for a Day 2 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. He's still 29 and carries a significantly better financial burden for Arizona to swallow compared to 2026.

Arizona, with some more cap space freed up — opts not to go wild on the open free agent market, extending key pieces of their own and pushing all of their chips in to the draft.

That's the turning point of LaFleur's operation.

The Cardinals need a quarterback of the future. One that can easily slide into LaFleur's system and thrive. The 2027 class is loaded with quarterback talent that could see seven or eight passers taken in the first.

But Arizona doesn't settle. They use their draft capital to make a move into the top three — and their love for Ohio State continues with Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, who is fresh off a Heisman campaign in 2027 and arrives to the desert ready to start from Day 1.

Sayin isn't some world beater, but he slides into LaFleur's system perfectly. With an improved cohesion offensively and a talented defense humming, the Cardinals sneak their way into the playoffs and pull off an upset in the wild card round before falling in the divisional round.

Expectations have now clearly shifted in the desert.

2028: Third Year's The Charm

The 2028 offseason sways the pendulum towards Arizona.

The likes of San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles have taken a step back from their previous dominance. They're still above average teams, at worst, though not quite as dominant as when LaFleur and staff took over a couple years prior.

Now's the time to strike if you're LaFleur and co., starting in free agency where they stockpile more talent within the defensive front seven to pair with their veteran homegrown secondary while adding more offensive line help in the draft, securing the trenches on both sides of the ball.

No team is perfect, but the Cardinals enter 2028 with Sayin having playoff experience under his belt and all systems firing for Arizona offensively with years of LaFleur's system being in place.

It's a machine that goes from well-oiled to nearly unstoppable, as the Cardinals claim their first NFC West crown in over a decade after finishing with 11 wins. Their magical run to the playoffs reeks of their run to the Super Bowl back in 2008 as State Farm Stadium rallies behind them.

Arizona makes it to the big game and endures an ugly slugfest against the Patriots, who are back again with Drake Maye. Yet the Cardinals took note of Seattle's blueprint in their last Super Bowl outing, sending the house at Maye with little answers again from coach Mike Vrabel in a chess match LaFleur was able to ultimately win in 20-14 fashion.

The confetti falls. Your Arizona Cardinals are Super Bowl champions.