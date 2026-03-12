Cardinals Sign 6 Players; Release Starting OL

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing starting offensive guard Evan Brown.

Brown, who started at left guard in Arizona last season, will save the Cardinals $4.91 million against the salary cap with his release.

The Cardinals released veteran C/G Evan Brown, per the transaction wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2026

The Cardinals recently inked Isaac Seumalo to start in their interior, though it was unclear where he would slide. After Brown's release, Seumalo could slot into the starting left guard spot while Isaiah Adams projects as the starter on the right.

Evan Brown graded out as the 61st-best offensive guard according to Pro Football Focus out of 81 eligible players. His pass-blocking was rated at 70/81.

Arizona also officially announced the following six signings:

Running back Tyler Allgeier (two years)

Long snapper Casey Kreiter (one year)

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II (one year)

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor (one year)

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (two years)

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams (one year)

The roster, expectedly, is experiencing some hefty turnover in the first offseason under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

"There's many of our players that have different structures of their contract that come up in that time frame. And so each one of those is an individual discussion and those are going to continue here as we go forward and go into the free agency period and that leads into the draft," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said back at the combine.

"Those are discussions that are ongoing and will continue to happen."

The Cardinals have made plenty of cuts this offseason, including the likes of Bilal Nichols, Dalvin Tomlinson and Akeem Davis-Gaither.

The recently signed Pryor could take some snaps along Arizona's offensive line after playing every position but center previously in his career.

More from the team's official press release:

"Pryor (6-7, 332) has appeared in 109 games with 40 starts (25 at right guard, 9 at right tackle, 6 at left tackle) after entering the league with Philadelphia as a sixth-round selection (206th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of TCU. The 31-year old Pryor spent the 2025 season with the Eagles and appeared in all 17 games with one start at right tackle. He played in all 34 games over the past two seasons.

"A seven-year NFL veteran, Pryor has played with Philadelphia (2019-20, ‘25), Indianapolis (2021-22), San Francisco (2023) and Chicago (2024) in his career. He also appeared in two postseason contests (one start) with the Eagles."

The Cardinals will also look to supplement talent via the 2026 NFL Draft later in April.