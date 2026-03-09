Four-Point Plan for Cardinals' Perfect Free Agency

The Arizona Cardinals move into today's free agent period with plenty of spending power.

After restructures to James Conner and Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Cardinals are hovering around nearly $60 million in cap space — allowing them flexibility to either spend big on a few different players or bargain shop across the board for a roster with needs.

It's sure to be a wild week — here's a perfect four-point plan for Arizona's free agency period:

1. Get Even More Cap Space

The Cardinals began the process this past weekend, parting ways with names such as Bilal Nichols, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Dalvin Tomlinson, clearing roughly $20 million in cap room. The aforementioned restructures to Conner/Murphy-Bunting should give Arizona around $10 million more, too.

Yet there's still a few million more than can be squeezed by Arizona. Players such as Baron Browning ($4.6 million), Evan Brown ($4.9 million) and Zaven Collins ($4.3 million) can save the Cardinals even more coin for the open market.

At most maybe two of those players will be cut, but that would still be around $9 million more to add to the books.

It's a pivotal offseason for general manager Monti Ossenfort, and he'll need to make every penny count.

2. Upgrade The Offensive Line

This isn't the fun or exciting thing to do. Accounts such as favoriteplayerszn or soontobecutera on X won't like this, but it's the necessary thing to do.

Arizona simply has to eat their vegetables and upgrade the offensive line.

With Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt anchoring their respective spots, the Cardinals very much need to bulk up both interior guard spots while right tackle has a glaring hole entering free agency.

Isaac Seumalo would be a good start to this period and wouldn't be crazy expensive, though the work shouldn't stop there.

Arizona needs to emerge out of this free agency with at least two new faces capable of starting, one at either guard spot and the other at right tackle. Braden Smith has been a name linked to Arizona to anchor their vacant spot on the end of the line.

3. Supplement DL Depth... Correctly

Here's a list of every single Cardinals defensive lineman on the roster: Darius Robinson, Dante Stills and Walter Nolen III.

That's it.

The Cardinals cut bait with Nichols/Tomlinson while names such as Calais Campbell, L.J. Collier, P.J. Mustipher and Justin Jones can hit the open market.

Simply put, Arizona needs more depth at the position — especially with how often Nick Rallis' defense likes to rotate players in the trenches to keep bodies fresh.

The Cardinals haven't been shy about adding veteran defensive lineman previously, but the team has swung and missed on practically every body they've signed in free agency at this spot.

Arizona needs more than just numbers this offseason at DL — they need quality contributors at the point of attack. There's a number of guys available, but the Cardinals clearly haven't been able to find talent in past free agent classes.

That needs to change. Now.

4. Extend Their Own Playmakers

You'll notice there's nothing about a quarterback on this list. That's intentional, as I don't think Arizona's quarterback of the future is currently available and thus wouldn't sink resources into the position with Jacoby Brissett still under contract.

While I'm dodging your tomatoes on stage, I'd like for Arizona to get to work extending some of their upcoming fourth-year guys.

The likes of Paris Johnson Jr., Michael Wilson and Garrett Williams have all proven themselves as strong players at various points through their young careers. All deserve to be extended.

Obviously, price points will be massive — but what good is drafting and developing talent if they can't retain it?

Ossenfort hasn't been shy about awarding out deserved extensions to key players in the past. That should continue moving into 2026.