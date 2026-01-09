Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Sends Message After Breakout 2025

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals didn't come close to achieving their goals in 2025, though the emergence of wide receiver Michael Wilson certainly provides a building block for the organization moving into the future.

Wilson, in his third NFL season, took advantage of his opportunities and finished the regular season with 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

That's an impressive accomplishment in itself, though when you factor in his position on the depth chart in Arizona's offensive system under coordinator Drew Petzing and only eight catches for 52 yards in his first five games, Wilson's strong finish to the year is on a whole different level.

It was big year for the Stanford product, and he said he proved some people right in 2025.

Michael Wilson Sends Message

Wilson, on his Instagram account, shared the following words with his post:

"Proved a lot of people right this season.."

He certainly did, and especially with what he did behind names such as Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. — Wilson put the league on notice moving into next season.

“He's a beast. I was on the sideline tracking those numbers as close as I could without losing focus a little bit," Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett said on getting Wilson to 1,000 yards in the final game.

"It just speaks to the player that he is and the man that he is. Those are the guys you want to build teams around. He does everything right and does everything you ask for. I just know that milestone is something that he… when I first took over, didn't think that was possible but I told him we're going to find a way to get there. He put in the legwork, and I had the easy part of just finding ways to give him the ball. I'm super happy for him.”

There's sure to be questions on Wilson's ultimate role within Arizona's offense ahead of 2026, though the Cardinals surely will have to prioritize getting him involved regardless of who takes over the team's head coaching spot following Jonathan Gannon's dismissal.

“He's the best. He's who you want on your team. You want to line up with a guy like that every day through the hard times," Brissett continued on Wilson.

"You can count on somebody like that to get you to come to work tomorrow. He does everything right. (I) can't say enough good things about him. Every time the opportunity arises (or) the situation arises, he's right there.”

