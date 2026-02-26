Cardinals, Again, Rank Among Worst Teams in NFLPA Report Card

The NFL recently won a grievance against the NFLPA preventing the organization from publicly revealing their yearly grades, though that hasn't stopped 2026's report card from coming to light.

And, unfortunately for the Arizona Cardinals, they again rank near the bottom of the league.

ESPN's Kalyn Kahler obtained a copy of the report cards, and the Cardinals reportedly finished 31st — just ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Details of Arizona's report haven't emerged, though Arizona did make a minor step up from their 32nd place finish last year.

This is the third year the NFLPA has completed their report cards, which polls players directly about their respective organizations. The Cardinals were 27th in 2024.

Michael Bidwill has consistently ranked near the bottom of rankings when players have graded owners, and the NFL cited the Cardinals as one of eleven teams in their grievance:

“Arizona Cardinals: The Union ranked the Club last overall based on Player feedback, criticizing the treatment of families (lack of family events, limits on pregame sideline access, poor in-game family accommodations), and a so-called deficient locker room, training facilities, and weight room. The Union stated that Players also faulted owner Michael Bidwill, saying he ‘slightly contributes to a positive team culture’ and is only ‘somewhat committed to building a competitive team[.]’

Bidwill, when asked about the report cards, offered this:

"Well, feedback's a gift, but also I knew what our plan was and I was going to make this multi-generational decision when this parcel became available to build the best possible facility and performance center that's player-first, for the Cardinals and for our future," he said (h/t ESPN's Josh Weinfuss).

Here's where Arizona ranked on every category last offseason:

Treatment of families: 29th

Food/dining area: 30th

Nutritionist/dietician: 22nd

Locker room: 32nd

Training room: 32nd

Training staff: 31st

Weight room: 31st

Strength coaches: 31st

Team travel: 20th

Head coach: 8th

Ownership: 30th

Now, it doesn't appear that we'll get full details like in the past — though it's still nice to know where Arizona ranks across the league.

The Cardinals hope their new facility opening in 2028 will help with said grades.

According to the team, it will feature, "three natural-grass outdoor practice fields and a fieldhouse with a full-size turf field indoors. Additional elements of the new, world-class performance center will include a greatly expanded and modern locker room and state-of-the-art team spaces for athletic training, sports medicine and strength and conditioning in addition to updated dining areas, meeting rooms, a player lounge and more."