Darius Robinson Ruled Out of Cardinals-Seahawks Week 10 Matchup
Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson went down to the turf of Lumen Field in the fourth quarter with a groin injury. He has been ruled out for the remainder of Week 10's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
He walked off under his own power at first but then went to the locker room.
Robinson, the team's second first-round pick in 2024 behind Marvin Harrison Jr., has started five of six games played this season with eight tackles and once sack to his name.
Robinson suffered an injury in camp ahead of his rookie season, which landed him on injured reserve. He played just six games last season.
He also unfortunately dealt with the passing of his mother during that time.
"I'm really positive for this season," Robinson said back in February.
"Like, honestly, I'm proud of myself ... after everything I went through to go out there on Sundays and compete and just go from this and give me some good idea for the offseason where I need to work at. So I'm super excited."
However, fans have been mostly disappointed with Robinson's output in 2025, as the expected sophomore surge hasn't quite happened.
Despite not showing up on the box score, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon defended Robinson earlier this season:
"He's doing well, we're him moving around. He's playing excellent in the run game. Again, not always with defensive linemen, especially as many times as we put five on the front - they can play winning football and impact the game without showing up on the stat sheet a ton," said Gannon.
"Now, do I want them to win one on ones and their point of attack then make a bunch of plays? Absolutely but sometimes the ball doesn't come to you, but you can be doing your job that's helping somebody else make some plays too. So you can ask Budda [Baker] about that. He'll be the first one to tell you, a lot of his tackles come because the front's playing the right way. Or Mack [Wilson], talk to Mack or somebody like that.
"It takes all 11 to play good defense, and just because you're not showing up on a stat sheet doesn't mean you're not playing well."
The Cardinals have plenty of questions to solve moving into the future, and if Robinson isn't able to start trending upwards - he just might be one of them.