Cardinals Reveal New Marvin Harrison Jr. Injury

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals revealed Marvin Harrison Jr. has a new injury ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrison has been dealing with a heel issue in recent weeks, which caused him to miss multiple games. Harrison was questionable entering this past Sunday but played on a limited snap count, appearing in just 19 plays throughout the course of the game.

When meeting with reporters on Monday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says Harrison is dealing with a foot injury that's not on the same side as his heel issue.

When asked about Harrison playing against Los Angeles, Gannon said: "If he's healthy enough to play, he'll play."

Harrison had just one target thrown his way, which wasn't caught in Arizona's 37-14 loss to Cincinnati.

The former No. 4 overall pick previously told reporters he'd be playing through an injury in the final weeks of the season despite the Cardinals not being in playoff contention.

He has 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Gannon also faced questions on playing Harrison ahead of last week, where he responded with, “He wants to play you and he wants to help us win. He wants to go out there and play football, so again, we always do what's best for the player.

"If we thought that we were endangering him we wouldn't put him out there, so if he feels good enough to play, he’ll play.”

The Cardinals will begin practice on Wednesday, so that's when we'll get our first official injury report for Week 18 -- though it feels like a good possibility Harrison might not be healthy enough to make it to Sunday.

Injuries have been an unfortunate theme for the Cardinals this season, as Harrison is just a rain drop in the bucket of injured players Arizona's dealt with in 2025.

Gannon's tried his best to keep the vibes high in the desert, though it will be tough sledding for both their season finale in Los Angeles and whatever awaits in the offseason.

"They're locked in and ready to go. I apologize (to) you guys (having) kind of the same answer and same story (to) where we're at right now, but no one's pleased. No one's happy," Gannon said last week.

"They'll have the right attitude. Somebody asked me yesterday how you get them to go. They're pros. You have fun doing your job and losing is not fun. I'm not saying that, but there also is a silver lining to adversity."

