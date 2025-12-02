Every Major Outlet Buries Cardinals in Week 14 Power Rankings

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 3-9, and their placement across various NFL power rankings ahead of Week 14 is on par with where they should be.

It was another disappointing outing for Arizona, who have now lost their last nine-of-ten games. They're 0-7 in games this season decided by four points or less.

With the Los Angeles Rams coming to town in Week 14, the picture doesn't get much brighter.

Where various outlets have Arizona in their power rankings this week:

SI: No. 25

Conor Orr: "Per NFL research, only Dak Prescott and Drake Maye have more tight window completions this season than Jacoby Brissett. And, you know, Brissett has started only about half of Arizona’s games. Have Brissett and Mac Jones played themselves into contention for NFL starting jobs next year? Has Brissett in particular played himself into a bridge starter role for the Cardinals in 2026?"

ESPN: No. 26

Josh Weinfuss: "McBride has established himself as Mr. Consistent. Sunday was his 14th straight game with five or more receptions, a new Cardinals record and the second most in NFL history behind Travis Kelce 's 15 straight games in 2018. With McBride's versatility, he can be a playmaker off the line or split wide, causing mismatches wherever he is on the field. With receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s heel a concern and uncertainty around Kyler Murray 's return from IR , McBride is Arizona's most stable playmaker."

Bleacher Report: No. 26

Gary Davenport: "After 15 wins in two-plus seasons and not sniffing the playoffs, head coach Jonathan Gannon's days are likely numbered. But the bigger question—the one that looms like a dark cloud over the desert—is what the franchise does about quarterback Kyler Murray, who is on injured reserve.

"There's no sugarcoating it—veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett has outplayed Murray this year—and it's not close. But Murray's $230.5 million contract makes releasing him in 2026 dicey (over $50 million in dead cap money), and any trade would likely involve Arizona eating some of his salary—and little return in terms of draft capital."

NFL.com: No. 26

Eric Edholm: "That's now seven straight losses in one-score games for the Cardinals, who can move the ball but have trouble getting into the end zone. Over its past eight games, Arizona is averaging 370.6 yards -- only six teams have averaged more per game on the whole season -- but just 22.9 points. Two Cardinals turnovers in Tampa territory and a missed field-goal try put the game firmly in the Bucs' hands. The Cards tried to rally but were undone by two fourth-quarter turnovers on downs. I'm not sure what this offense will look like next season, much less who'll be playing quarterback, but no matter what, this franchise might try to find ways to finish off drives and games. Arizona has been outscored by 40 points in the fourth quarter this season."