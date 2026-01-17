First Head Coach Finalist Reportedly Emerges in Cardinals Search

ARIZONA — The first known finalist for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching search has been reported.

The Cardinals would like to bring in Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley for a second interview, according to NFL Media's "The Insiders" while Hafley is considered to be a finalist at every team he's interviewed with, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

From Schultz on X:

"The #Titans are beginning to finalize their HC candidates — with Jeff Hafley, Matt Nagy and Kevin Stefanski all scheduled for in-person interviews next week. My understanding is there could be more as well.

"Hafley, I’m told, is a likely finalist everywhere he’s interviewed — including the Dolphins, Raiders, Steelers, Cardinals, Browns — should he choose to proceed with all six."

From Tom Pelissero, who also says Hafley is the "leading candidate" in Miami:

"The Dolphins are not alone here. The Titans, Falcons, Raiders and Cardinals have also asked Hafley to come in for a second interview. He's also interviewing for the Steelers head coaching job today."

Hafley was among 13 reported candidates for Arizona's head coaching search with names such as Thomas Brown, Matt Burke, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Raheem Morris, Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver also being considered.

Hafley is the first reported candidate Arizona wants to bring in for a second interview. That doesn't mean he's the only guy, but it sounds as if the Cardinals will have to move fast if they want him to put pen to paper.

More on Jeff Hafley

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley gives instruction during a drill with defensive backs on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hafley has been the Packers' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons, leading Green Bay to one of the league's more notable units even before the acquisition of star defender Micah Parsons.

Hafley's been highly commended for the job he's done on his side of the ball while also having prior head coach experience, though that came in the college ranks with Boston College.

He fell in the third tier of our head coaching rankings earlier this week:

"The Cardinals swung and missed on Gannon, but that doesn't mean they should strictly avoid somebody of his prior mold this time around.

"All of Burke, Shula, Hafley and Minter have done commendable jobs with their respective defensive units, though none have established prior head coaching experience.

"Burke's led what many believe to be the league's best defense while Shula and Hafley are among the hottest names to watch in either this cycle or next. Minter was requested to be interviewed by all nine original openings, too."

The Cardinals are sure to gather more names as the process goes, and Miami could be a top option considering the Dolphins recently hired former Packers exec Jon-Eric Sullivan to become their general manager.

