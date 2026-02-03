Packers Presence at Mike LaFleur’s Cardinals Intro Didn’t Go Unnoticed

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals officially introduced Mike LaFleur as their new head coach on Tuesday in front of a crowd of players, media and family at the team's facility in Tempe.

That included older brother — and Green Bay Packers head coach — Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur was front row for his younger brother's press conference and shared some of his time afterwards with local media:

LaFleur says when it comes to talking with his older brother, there will be a fine line in what's discussed.

"We're brothers. We talk a lot. A lot of what we talk about is really not even about football. It's just having a peace where you don't have to talk about football for a minute and checking on each other's families," Mike said at his introductory press conference.

"But we have, organically, and I would say respectfully, share a lot of conversations without taking away from the organizations we're in. So there's that fine line, particularly when it gets to free agency, particularly when it gets to the draft. But hey, we need a coach in this position? Well, hey, we got someone, let's just help that guy elevate. So there's kind of that give and take right there. But I think we know where that line toes."

The Cardinals hope to reverse course after a 3-14 season, potentially duplicating some of Matt's success in Green Bay.

Arizona owner Michael Bidwill previously said he'd like a quick turnaround in Year 1 after watching some teams in the postseason do the same.

LaFleur's answer to the pressure?

"This league is pressure. It is. Every year is a blank slate. I'm not worried about what our record was, the record last year, all that means is we got a higher draft pick," he replied.

"That's all that really matters at that point. We got to go to work to build this roster, even if it flipped and it was 14-3, guess what? You go right back to work. So I'm not really concerned about all that kind of stuff. I just am concerned about building this staff and getting to working with these guys so that when the time does come, we're putting our best foot forward to go win football games and hopefully update that back wall [hanging with Cardinals division/conference title banners]."

