Insider Hints Cardinals' Next Move Could Help Offense
ARIZONA -- More running back help is on the way for the Arizona Cardinals.
After releasing veteran runner Michael Carter yesterday, fans online speculated heavily on what could be next after Arizona cleared a total of two spots on the active roster.
Especially with the Cardinals talking so glowingly of Carter and their slew of injuries to the running back depth chart, the move was a bit surprising.
However, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright says help is on the way after replying to a fan, "RB incoming" on X:
What RB Moves Cardinals Could Make
There's been some pretty big names involved in the running back trade market this year, with guys such as Breece Hall and Alvin Kamara heavily linked to rumors.
However, would it make sense for the Cardinals to acquire a running back via trade?
Arizona spent hefty draft capital on Trey Benson - who is eligible to return from injured reserve after this week - two offseasons ago. Dealing even more draft capital to a position that's been greatly devalued over the years simply wouldn't be good business.
In a struggling offense where the Cardinals can't run the ball with any success - is a figure such as Hall, Kamara or another big name set to change that?
For as good as those respective running backs are, it feels unlikely.
The Cardinals may feel more inclined to acquire some help along the offensive line, especially with Benson making his return to the lineup very soon.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Cardinals Expected to Bring Back Carter
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss said on X that Carter is expected back on the practice squad.
The Cardinals have always been extremely high on Carter, so bringing him back makes some sense.
"Mike's an integral part of this team. Like I said, when you've got guys that when their number is called, they perform. They star at their role; they have a good attitude and they’re team first guys. You can't have enough of those guys around. He's one of them," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
It's very possible Carter was released to make room for the return of defensive lineman Walter Nolen, the team's first-round pick who is looking to emerge off the PUP list in advance of the Cardinals' Monday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.