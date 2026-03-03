Franchise Tag Decision Shuts Door on Coveted Cardinals Free Agent

Many had connected the dots between potential free agent running back Breece Hall and new Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur ahead of the 2026 offseason — though that now won't come to fruition.

According to numerous reports, the New York Jets are franchise tagging Hall and preventing him from hitting free agency.

From Adam Schefter on X:

"Tagged: As the Jets and RB Breece Hall continue to try to hammer out a lucrative long-term deal, New York is placing the $14.293 million franchise tag on its standout running back, per sources. The tag is designed as a placeholder until the two sides can reach agreement."

Hall now becomes the third player to be franchise tagged alongside Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Making Sense of Breece Hall, Cardinals Fit

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

LaFleur was the New York Jets' offensive coordinator for Hall's rookie season before being relieved of his duties. Hall, despite playing on a poor New York team, is widely viewed as one of the better running backs in the league thanks to his versatility to do a little of everything as a three-down call carrier.

Arizona's rushing attack took a massive downturn last season and could see some cosmetic changes to the room, as James Conner is a prime cut candidate thanks to his age (31 later in May) and health with his season-ending foot injury suffered early in 2025.

The Cardinals do have former Day 2 pick Trey Benson in the mix, though he hasn't quite established himself as a primary running back at the next level.

"It's a great question," LaFleur said on the running back position earlier this offseason. "I do think through experience, I take it as they come in all shapes and sizes. You try to pigeon-hole yourself, I need this one-foot-slash guy, certain size, certain speed, it's that one particular position … they come in all shapes and sizes for the running back position, I've really kind of taken to that over the years."

Now, Arizona will have to turn their attention to other running backs available.

The Cardinals have roughly $30 million in cap space entering free agency with a full slate of draft picks at their disposal.

Many believe Arizona could address the position with their third overall pick this year in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, though we're not entirely on board with that decision.