Kyler Murray After Cardinals Release: 'I am Sorry I Failed Us'

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to release quarterback Kyler Murray, putting an end to an era after seven years.

Murray moves into 2026's free agent market as one of the top available players. He'll be 29 by the start of next season with plenty of football ahead. The former No. 1 pick still has obvious talent at hand and will attract plenty of suitors on the open market.

Still, it hurts to see Murray go — and he reflected a similar sentiment on social media:

What Kyler Murray Said After Cardinals Release

NFL Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," he wrote on X.

"I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.

"Godspeed.🥋"

Details of Why Kyler Murray Was Released

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the backfield against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray won't officially be released until March 11, which is the official start of the 2026 league year. However, the Cardinals and Murray now can accordingly plan for the future with a week until said date.

Arizona reportedly tried hard to trade the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, though teams weren't willing to bite on his contract. Murray, if traded, would have cost his new squad just over $40 million for the 2026 season alone.

Now that he's a free agent, Murray can be had for just a fraction of that price. The Cardinals will eat $54 million in dead cap space as a result of releasing him. That figure would have been $17.9 million if they traded him.

The move to release Murray comes ahead of a crucial date, March 15. If he was still on Arizona's roster, the Cardinals would have seen $19.5 million of his 2027 salary guarantee.

Now, a future path without the former No. 1 overall pick is created. It remains to be seen exactly what the plan is without Murray. Jacoby Brissett is under contract through the 2026 season while avenues such as free agency and the 2026 draft will be explored.

But for the first time in eight seasons, they'll begin a season with Murray as their franchise quarterback.