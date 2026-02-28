Kyler Murray, Cardinals Saga Gets Disappointing Update

The Arizona Cardinals have a massive Kyler Murray decision coming in the next few weeks.

It's assumed at this point in time, the Cardinals are working to find a future without Murray. Arizona as an organization has remained quite neutral when asked about Murray's place in the team for 2026 and beyond.

A trade would be ideal for the Cardinals, both financially and helping to find his replacement — though ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler doesn't believe that will be the case.

What Jeremy Fowler Said on Kyler Murray

"Teams I've talked to believe they're probably going to release him. He's got that money due mid-March to make a full guarantee that they wont want to pay. The teams are going to kind of wait that out," Fowler told PHNX at the combine. Murray is set to see $19.5 million of his 2027 salary become fully guaranteed on March 15.

"I do still think Kyler is probably the most attractive quarterback that could be available because of what he can still do. His numbers aren't bad the last few years, it hasn't worked out. It seems like whoever they (Arizona) bring in is probably not going to be better than him from a time standpoint. The relationship has run its course and maybe they just need to move on. He could probably use a fresh start, too. I think he wants to go to a winner, potentially."

Full clip:

Why This Isn't Ideal

Trading Murray will see the Cardinals eat $17.9 million in dead cap space, though they'd save $34.7 million against the salary cap. A team acquiring Murray would take on $41.9 million for the 2026 season, $36.8 million of which is guaranteed.

Arizona will likely have to agree to swallow more salary to better engage said trade talks for Murray.

It's been reported Murray prefers to be cut by Arizona, which makes sense for the player in terms of choosing his own future after the last seven years with the Cardinals simply didn't pan out.

Cutting Murray Pre-June 1 would see Arizona eat $54.7 million in dead cap space.

Surely the Cardinals could get some sort of draft capital in return for Murray, especially is he's the quarterback Fowler props him up to be. The best available passer on the market being released rather than even going for a late draft pick would be a massively dissapointing end to his tenure.

For what it's worth, the Cardinals don't seem to be worried about squeezing maximum value out of a trade for Murray. They also shouldn't feel the need to do right by Murray and simply release him for his sake, either.