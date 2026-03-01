Latest Buzz on Cardinals’ Malik Willis Pursuit Adds Up

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are undoubtedly a team to watch with the NFL's free agency period creeping around the corner, and all signs are pointing towards their interest in free agent quarterback Malik Willis.

The Cardinals are expected to move into the future without Kyler Murray in some form or fashion, leaving the door open for another passer to lead Arizona into the future alongside veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Willis, after an impressive stint with the Green Bay Packers, is looking to cash in this offseason. Arizona appears to be a team to watch for the free agent.

Latest Update on Cardinals' Pursuit of Malik Willis

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

There's been some hefty chatter around Willis' potential price tag, which is rumored to be around $30 million per season.

Whether Willis actually gets that remains to be seen.

From ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:

"Willis' market has been a prominent topic this week. But a team offering him $30-plus million per year doesn't appear realistic. Many front offices believe the more accurate comp is Justin Fields' deal with the Jets last year (two years, $40 million). Could that jump up due to cap inflation and/or multiple suitors? Sure. A range of $20-25 million annually is certainly a good starting point. But Willis hitting the $30 million threshold as a player with six career starts would surprise some of the teams at the combine.

"Expect at least two and possibly several teams to be involved on Willis. 'Miami is definitely in,' a source said. Arizona is combing the market, too, but it doesn't seem likely that Willis will end up in Cleveland."

More on Malik Willis/Cardinals Buzz

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willis' arrival to Arizona would much more acceptable if his salary is in the $20 million per year price range as opposed to the reported $30 million. Of course the player wants the high end and franchises will opt for the lower numner, so we'll see where exactly the middle is met.

Although the Dolphins are in pursuit, it's tough to imagine they'll have the financial capabilities to sway Willis their way - though the fit makes sense with numerous Packers personnel now in Miami.

Willis is a risk — there's no avoiding that. He has limited sample size as a starter and isn't believed to be fully capable of running an NFL offense.

"The issue will be that you simply can't run your whole offense with him," one prominent offensive coach told ESPN. "He's not ready to handle that. So, whether he can sustain a full season will be a question. But he's got a lot of ability and terrific character."

We'll see how risky Arizona truly believes Willis is in just under two weeks.