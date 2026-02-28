Cardinals, Malik Willis Rumors Heating Up After Combine

The Arizona Cardinals are heavily expected to move on from quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason, creating an opening for their potential passer of the future to arrive — whether that be via free agency, trade market or the draft.

The Cardinals have been tied to a handful of quarterbacks as the combine wraps up, though none have generated more buzz than pending free agent Malik Willis.

Willis shined in a reserve role for the Green Bay Packers the last two seasons and is set to see a massive payday.

If rumors emerging from Indianapolis are true, it'll be the Cardinals offering a fortune.

NBC Sports' Matthew Berry said word around the block is Willis will be Arizona's quarterback next season with a price tag of $30 million:

Why Malik Willis is Intriguing Cardinals Option

Willis is set to turn 27 years old this offseason and the upside with him is what teams will be betting on moving into the future. He's a mobile quarterback that is a legitimate threat on the ground and isn't afraid to push the ball deep.

Some believe the best has yet to come, and with a full starting opportunity, Willis can emerge next in the recent trend of quarterback career revivals after a rough start in Tennessee.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was with the Titans' front office when Willis was there, was explicitly asked about the pending free agent at his combine availability:

"Yeah, I don't really want to get into evaluations of specific players. Malik did a great job when he went in there for Green Bay this year. I was with Malik for a short time there in Tennessee, had a great college career coming out. So he's one of the quarterbacks that's available. We'll evaluate all our options, whether it's free agency, the draft, with that position, with every position. And we'll be prepared to do what's best for the team."

$30 million per season would place Willis at 20th in 2026's quarterback contract rankings, so in theory you'd be paying for average quarterback play with upside for more.

The Drawback to Malik Willis

Willis has thrown just 89 passes across two seasons with Green Bay in his relief role for Jordan Love with only three starts under his belt.

While it's average money in quarterback land, $30 million is still a lot no matter how you slice it. Arizona already has bridge quarterback Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2026 and could allocate that money elsewhere to spots along the offensive or defensive line.

Willis, very much so, is a gamble. We've covered that already.

These are only rumors, sure – but where there's smoke, there's fire. And with the Cardinals essentially confirming Murray isn't there guy of the future (without actually saying anything), Willis very much seems like a possibility for Arizona.