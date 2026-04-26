Cardinals Draft Class 2026: Full Grades for Every Pick

The dust is still setting on the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals deviated from their normal draft pick trading chaos and kept all seven original picks.

The Cardinals had top picks across the board, with none lower than the fourth to begin each new round. That afforded Arizona the opportunity to get the best of the best at various points of draft weekend.

But did they actually do so?

While national analysts debated, we went through and graded every pick for ourselves:

Round 1, Pick 3: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love during a press conference at the Cardinals Dignity Health training facility on April 24, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GRADE: B-

WHY IT ISN'T HIGHER: This is absolutely not a reflection of Love but more so Arizona's take on roster construction. While Love is one of the best playmakers in the draft, a running back's success is only as good as the line in front of him. There's hope the Cardinals' investments will pay off up front, though it's still largely unproven at this point in time. That, combined with Love now becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs without playing a single snap, holds this pick back from being considered a home run.

WHY IT ISN'T LOWER: If Love is anything close to what people are projecting him to be, Arizona added another dynamic playmaker to an offense that already as Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. That's exciting for new head coach Mike LaFleur and the possibilities that may come on offense. Love feels capable of hitting a home run on any given play and should help revamp the Cardinals' offense overnight.

Round 2, Pick 34: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

GRADE: A-

WHY IT ISN'T HIGHER: Bisontis lacks ideal length for an NFL offensive lineman, but even so, his short arms and potential issues there can be negated in the interior where the reach doesn't matter as much compared to playing outside at tackle. With that said, this pick was an absolute slam dunk.

WHY IT ISN'T LOWER: Bisontis brings a coveted mix of strong pass protection having not allowed a sack in 18 games and run blocking that clearly shows he's a nasty you-know-what in the trenches. He's a complete guard that's talented enough to win a starting job from the jump. The Love selection was justifieid thanks to Bisontis' arrival shortly after.

Round 3, Pick 65: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Miami's Carson Beck (11) throws during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GRADE: C+

WHY IT ISN'T HIGHER: Many considered the top of the third round to be a reach for Beck, and with the Cardinals clearly not eying a future potential passer after missing out on Ty Simpson, many believe Arizona should have addressed a position of more immediate need with their third pick. Beck himself is a polarizing pick and will have to beat out two veteran quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett/Gardner Minshew to play this season.

WHY IT ISN'T LOWER: The Cardinals simply needed an experienced but young backup and that's exactly what Beck brings to the table. At Miami, he proved to be a more than capable game manager and has prototypical NFL size. Arizona adds a youthful presence without putting themselves out of the 2027 quarterback race.

Round 4, Pick 104: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

GRADE: A-

WHY IT ISN'T HIGHER: Proctor is undersized for an NFL defensive lineman and will have to find alternatives to counteract offensive lineman who can simply overpower or out-muscle him. There's concerns he can't be a short-yardage piece to stuff obvious runs up the middle and some are wary on the level of competition he faced in college.

WHY IT ISN'T LOWER: Proctor can be really, really fun next to Walter Nolen III. He brings borderline elite athleticism to the position and can cause chaos in the backfield, impacting both the run and pass. If Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis can find a role/fit for him, Proctor may very well be one of the best defensive lineman out of this class.

Round 5, Pick 143: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Reggie Virgil (1) runs with the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

GRADE: C

WHY IT ISN'T HIGHER: The Cardinals had a fairly top heavy receiver room with Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne as their three undisputed guys. Virgil will need time to develop and thus won't be able to make an immediate impact on offense, which isn't that big of a problem. Virgil needs to add to his frame and he does appear to have some drop issues.

WHY IT ISN'T LOWER: Virgil is a receiver who can stretch defenses vertically purely with his speed, which is something Arizona doesn't currently have in that room. Virgil, if nothing else, is a downfield threat that can become a big play receiver with time in the league and under LaFleur's guidance.

Round 6, Pick 183: Karson Sharar, Iowa, LB

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. (12) fights for yards asIowa Hawkeyes linebacker Karson Sharar (43) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

GRADE: C-

WHY IT ISN'T HIGHER: Sharar arrives to a crowded inside linebacker's room in Arizona and won't see playing time barring injuries. Sharar, for as athletic as he is, has questions surrounding his tackling. One year of starting experience on top of being undersized for an NFL linebacker makes this an uphill climb for Sharar.

WHY IT ISN'T LOWER: Sharar can immediately boost a previously poor Arizona special teams unit while potentially working his way into nickel linebacker situations thanks to his skillset. He's also capable of blitzing as an off-ball linebacker. As a sixth-round pick, it's tough to feel anything but nuetral on this pick.

Round 7, Pick 217: Jayden Williams, Ole Miss, OT

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Jayden Williams (50) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

GRADE: B

WHY IT ISN'T HIGHER: Williams was viewed as an inconsistent tackle in terms of technique during his time at Ole Miss and does have a bit of injury history dating back to 2024, where he missed the majority of the year with two surgeries related to his meniscus injury.

WHY IT ISN'T LOWER: For a seventh-round pick, Williams has the physical traits, versatility and experience against top tier opponents to mold himself into a formidable backup. The Cardinals lost their veteran swing tackle in Kelvin Beachum this offseason, and Williams' development could see him fill that role down the road.