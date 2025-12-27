National Picks Are Brutal for Cardinals vs. Bengals in Week 17

To no surprise at all, the Arizona Cardinals are massive underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

Visiting as the road team, with a depleted roster from top to bottom, the 2-13 Cardinals are being given much of a chance by football minds across the web.

The Athletic: Bengals

Vic Tafur: "Joe Burrow and the Bengals bouncing back last week was the easiest call on the board. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett and the semi-plucky Cardinals have lost too many players to the blue tent and the sideline. Their coach might not be back next year, and the trips to Cancun and Hawaii have been booked. The pick: Bengals."

NFL.com: Bengals

Tom Blair: "Because Sad Joe Burrow has gone away, at least for now, replaced last Sunday by 'Having Fun' Joe Burrow, who romped to his best day (309 passing yards, 4:0 TD-to-INT ratio) since last December. And the good times should continue against the Cardinals, who rank 21st in passer rating allowed, 24th in defensive EPA per dropback and 19th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

"They've also lost seven straight, with an average margin of defeat over their past three games of 18.3 points. Then again, that stretch did include a run of good-to-great defenses. The last time they faced an opponent as permissive as the Bengals (30th in EPA per play on defense), they coasted to a 27-17 win over the Cowboys (32nd in EPA per play on defense), while Jacoby Brissett had one of his better outings of the year (2:0 TD-to-INT ratio, 115.1 passer rating).

"So maybe everyone will get to enjoy themselves (well, on offense, anyway). Still, if Burrow is really feeling it again, that is not a party I want to miss, assuming he will do everything he can to squeeze as much joy as possible out of the time he has left this season."

CBS Sports: Bengals

Tyler Sullivan: "As always with the Bengals, the concern isn't whether they can score; it's whether the defense can fend off the opponent enough to pull out the win. Against this Cardinals team, I expect it to hold up its end of the bargain. Over the last three games, the Cardinals offense has averaged just 18.7 points per game. Even if Cincinnati's defense gives up a tick more than that average, the offense is potent enough to pull out the win and cover the spread."

New York Post: Bengals

Dave Blezow: "Zero playoff implications but a few nice angles. Zac Taylor has guaranteed money for 2027, so he should be back with the cheapo Bengals. Now would be a good time to show that it was injuries and not his coaching that led to this disastrous season. The Cardinals are the perfect foe for a potential blowout. They’ve lost seven in a row and given up 40 points or more in four of those games."