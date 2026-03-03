Cardinals Desperately Tried to Avoid Cutting Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals, for the first time in eight years, will begin a season without Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback.

News of Arizona's anticipated release of Murray, which won't be official until March 11, hit the public on Tuesday in the aftermath of the NFL combine, where the entire football world (including Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort) convened last week.

It felt inevitable Arizona wanted to move on from the former No. 1 pick, and while it was assumed the Cardinals would try their best to find a trade partner — they ultimately fell short in doing so.

It wasn't for lack of effort, however.

Cardinals Exhausted All Trade Avenues, Per Report

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on X:

"The Arizona Cardinals explored all options to trade Kyler Murray at the combine but those conversations did not go anywhere. Arizona preferred to trade Murray but there were no takers. I’m told the waiving of Kyler was handled the right way and that most of the cap hit will be absorbed this year."

Gambadoro also added, "The issue in trading Kyler Murray came down to this. The Cardinals weren’t trading the player they were trading the contract and no team wanted it. Arizona exhausted all options to trade him there was no interest. The Murray era ends with much disappointment and unfulfilled expectations. Arizona will explore all options in finding their next QB - free agency, trade, draft."

Fall-Out of Kyler Murray Release

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks on from the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals now move into the future with Jacoby Brissett propped as their starting quarterback through 2026 and Kedon Slovis behind him.

Arizona, obviously, will search for deeper options at the quarterback position in both free agency and the draft. Malik Willis and Jimmy Garoppolo have been names previously tied to new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur while Ty Simpson appears to be the most realistic option for Arizona in the upcoming draft.

The Cardinals are set to eat $54 million in dead cap space as a result of Murray's release. A trade would have seen Arizona only inhale $17.9 million.

The contract was obviously a massive roadblock for teams. This also bodes well for Murray, who now has the opportunity to choose his own team rather than Arizona sending him to merely the highest bidder.

It's a split that had to happen, though the Cardinals now are tasked with finding their next quarterback of the future.

Murray himself reacted to the news — you can read more about his words here.