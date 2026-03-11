What Cardinals GM Said After Kyler Murray Release

News first reported last week has now become reality.

The Arizona Cardinals officially released quarterback Kyler Murray as the 2026 NFL league year became official at 1:00 PM AZ time.

Murray, for the first time in his professional career, will hit free agency after spending the last seven years in the desert. Arizona drafted him first overall in 2019 and now moves into the future looking for their next long-term option.

“With today’s start of the new league year and transactions now official, we want to thank Kyler for everything he has done for this organization over the last seven years," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said in a statement today.

"We are extremely grateful for his contributions both on the field and off and we wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”

The Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew during the legal tampering period and move into the future with Jacoby Brissett, who took over for Murray last season.

The Cardinals remained extremely neutral with their stance on Murray this offseason, as Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur never directly committed to Murray when asked multiple times before free agency began.

"I've always had a good dialogue with Kyler," Ossenfort said previously at the NFL combiine.

"I'd say, it wasn't up to what Kyler wanted, it wasn't up to what any of us wanted, as the season as a whole. When you had the kind of year that we had, there's a lot of room for improvement. We've gotta find a way to do that. Not only at that position, at all positions. But that's what we're all focused on is getting better and moving forward."

Murray offered a heartfelt goodbye to Cardinals fans and teammates after news first broke:

"7 years…damn. I never wanted things to end like this," said Murray.

"I want to acknowledge how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and optimism I’ve received since the news broke. I am so appreciative to all the genuine supporters I’ve made throughout my career. There’s not enough words to express how much the positivity has helped throughout this transition, I love you all.

"To my teammates…It breaks me the most that we never got it done. It’s hard to look at this past year and accept that it was our last run together. I truly wish it would’ve gone different for all of us. To all the staff, from coaches to trainers etc. I will miss the process of chasing the ultimate goal together every day.

"Lastly, I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it, wherever that may be.

"Thank you & God Bless.🥋"

Murray is expected to be heavily pursued by the Minnesota Vikings while the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are also options.