What The Cardinals Hope Santa Brought This Christmas

ARIZONA -- Merry Christmas, everybody!

The Arizona Cardinals aren't playing on the holiday, allowing fans in the desert to enjoy some nice Christmas Day football without worrying about their day being ruined.

The Cardinals move into the final two weeks of the season with plenty to hope for -- what should Santa have brought them under the tree and in their stockings?

Changes Within the Coaching Staff

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon addresses the media during a news conference at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 24, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The exact changes that need to happen will continue to be debated, though it's clear the Cardinals absolutely can't run this exact trio of Jonathan Gannon-Drew Pretzing-Nick Rallis back in 2026.

Gannon's job security truly seems like it's up in the air while Petzing seems inevitably gone. Rallis is tied to Gannon's status and will follow either direction the Cardinals send Gannon towards this offseason.

Fans would love an experienced play-caller to guide the Cardinals' offense in 2026 -- that might be at the top of the list. Meanwhile, an experienced head coach would take top priority if Gannon is sent packing.

While the direction of change can be debated, there's no doubting something has to be different about this staff entering next season.

A New Franchise Quarterback

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It's very likely Kyler Murray is off Arizona's roster moving into 2026, which opens the door for the Cardinals to welcome a new franchise passer.

Jacoby Brissett is under contract through next year, which would allow a young quarterback presence to develop in the desert while the Cardinals would hope to remain competitive.

The NFL Draft's top two prospects in Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore could be of service, though it looks like Arizona would have to wheel-and-deal their way in position to snag either one of said passers.

Notably, the Cardinals have spent a time at Oregon this season scouting-wise, as their interest in Moore is apparent.

Whoever it is, the Cardinals need a future at football's most important position.

Better Health

Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) is tended to before being carted off during their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals have been downright unlucky when it comes to injuries this season, as both sides of the ball have been heavily impacted by health.

Regardless of luck factor, whatever's in the water in Tempe... they need to fix it.

Exactly how they'll go about it remains to be seen, though Arizona has been clear in their intentions to evaluate their health and performance department in the offseason.

Maybe Santa can bring some sage.