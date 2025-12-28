Who's in, Who's out? Final Cardinals vs Bengals Inactives

ARIZONA --- The Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their Week 17 inactives report.

Arizona Cardinals Inactives: Budda Baker, Kei'Trel Clark, Kalen King, Pharaoh Brown, Evan Brown, PJ Mustipher, Josh Karty

Cincinnati Bengals Inactives: Jake Browning, Charlie Jones, Josh Newton, PJ Jules, Joseph Ossai, Cam Grandy, Jordan Jefferson

The Cardinals will have all of Josh Sweat, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Max Melton are all active after being questionable.

Harrison has been dealing with a heel injury that the player himself said he would be playing through to finish 2025. Melton also has a heel injury.

Sweat didn't practice all week but did sound off on his Pro Bowl snub:

"What else did they want me to do? The popularity was there. You can say ‘losing team,’ it didn’t matter. I had the popularity, what else could I have done? I’m the only double-digit (sack) NFC guy that didn’t make it," Sweat said.

"How do you select the one with the most forced fumbles and then say this is the guy we're gonna leave out? I don’t care about ‘losing team.’ It’s an individual thing. That’s why I’m so upset. I’m upset because the fans that actually went out there and voted for me, it meant nothing at the end of the day.”

Kickoff is at 11:00 AM MST.

Quote of the Week

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said this on the Bengals:

"I always say (Bengals Head Coach) Zac (Taylor) and his staff, (Bengals Offensive Coordinator) Dan (Pitcher), the OC and (Bengals Pass Game Coordinator Justin) Rascati’s there, the pass game coordinator. I think they do a really good job of knowing how people are going to play them and having a lot of answers.

"When you look at people double (Bengals WR Tee) Higgins, double (Bengals WR Jamarr) Chase and try to stop the run on certain run downs, they have answers to make sure that you can't do that. It's cool to watch, not cool to prepare for right now for us, but it's cool to see how they do that. Zac Taylor is a really good football coach. I know that. It jumps off the tape how they execute, how they think about the game.

"You can just see how he calls the game and then that bleeds into the quarterback where he knows his answers all the time too. That's why it is going to be a big-time challenge for us to defend him.”