Cardinals Will Play Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Bengals -- With a Catch

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for Marvin Harrison Jr. to play in today's Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals -- but with a catch.

Harrison's snaps will be limited today as he deals with a heel injury that's kept him out of two games previously.

From multiple NFL insiders:

Ian Rapoport: "WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) is listed as questionable and expected to play, source said. He likely won’t have his full load of snaps."

Adam Schefter: "Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a heel injury, is expected to play vs. the Bengals but his s snaps will be managed, per source."

Earlier this week, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon offered this on Harrison:

“OK. I think he'll be ready for more. We'll see how it kind of goes here. Obviously, we had a plan for his reps where he was at health-wise. I know he wants to play more, so we'll see where he is at. Take it day by day.”

Harrison previously told reporters he would push to play through the heel injury, signaling he isn't 100% to finish 2025.

That's not out of the ordinary at all at the NFL level, though with the Cardinals sitting at 3-12, there might be some merit to not risking one of your star players being hurt for 2026 like Arizona's already seen a few times with Walter Nolen and Garrett Williams.

“He wants to play you and he wants to help us win. He wants to go out there and play football, so again, we always do what's best for the player," Gannon said on Harrison playing hurt.

"If we thought that we were endangering him we wouldn't put him out there, so if he feels good enough to play, he’ll play.”

This season, Harrison has 41 receptions for 608 yards and four touchdowns. The Ohio State product and former No. 4 overall pick has yet to truly get going in his second season.

That could be said for many in the desert, as the Cardinals have truly experienced a down season to forget in 2025.

Harrison will hope to finish the year on a strong note, though with a tough schedule and so many injuries, it's tough to expect big things from Harrison and the rest of the players.

Official inactives will be revealed 90 minutes ahead of kickoff, so we'll know then if Harrison is active then -- though indications are he'll play.

