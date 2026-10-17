NFL Harshly Fines Cardinals TE $20,411

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins was fined $20,411 for this play last week, which the NFL deemed "unnecessary use of the helmet" on what appeared to be a typical play that wasn't flagged during the game.

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The NFL fined #AZCardinals TE Elijah Higgins $20,411 for this play last week.



The league cited "unnecessary use of the helmet" and the play was one of four fines north of $20k last week pic.twitter.com/kefRzuJChx — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 17, 2026

Out of the 23 plays fined from Week, Higgins' total dollar amount ranked the fourth-highest. He now joins the likes of Trey McBride (Week 5, $17,911) and Karson Sharar (Week 2, $5,372) as Cardinals that have been fined by the NFL this season.

This seems like a fairly large fine for the ultimate outcome of the play, and while the NFL is trying to get head injuries lowered by discouraging players to lead with their helmets, Higgins being fined a large amount for lowering his head (especially when the defender began leading with his own head before Higgins dropped his shoulders) is a bit much.

Higgins is part of a strong Cardinals tight end room that often utilizes 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends). Higgins' abilities in the run and pass game makes him a permanent piece in Arizona's offense.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was recently asked about the usage of 13 personnel and its success in the passin game, which does involve Higgins:

“I’m guessing if you broke that down by the down and distance — obviously third down being when you’re in 11 a little bit more for obvious reasons (there's) not as much of a threat of run. You’re going to get- not that our tight ends are slow but we’re going to get our receivers out there and try to space out the field. In some aspects, (we’ve) been okay on third down, but in other aspects had more opportunities for growth and for first downs, if you will. I’d say that’s kind of mainly it. First and second down, you get a little bit more structured defenses, if you will. I thought the guys have done a good job understanding the space, getting the ball in their hands and being productive in that facet.”

Higgins has eight receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown through the first five weeks of the season.