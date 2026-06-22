One Free Agent the Arizona Cardinals Can Still Sign at Every Offensive Position Group

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the dog days of summer with plenty of work still left to do on the roster.

Arizona still has considerable cap space they can spend (if so desired), and a team coming off just a three-win season in 2025 can't quite say no to upgrades at this point in time.

One free agent the Cardinals should sign from each offensive position group:

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cardinals were previously interested in Garoppolo during free agency, as the veteran quarterback was viewed as a strong alternative to Arizona missing out on the Malik Willis sweepstakes.

However, there were whispers that Garoppolo held concerns over Arizona's ability to protect him while the Cardinals may have not budged on Jacoby Brissett being the team's starter.

Now Garoppolo still resides as a free agent, and the fit under LaFleur's offense thanks to their time together in Los Angeles makes this a perfect puzzle piece fit. Garoppolo would be the favorite to start right away and would improve the floor of Arizona's offense.

RB: Raheem Mostert

Mostert's familiarity with LaFleur's offense thanks to prior time in San Francisco should help, though this addition would mostly give Arizona's running back room a bit of something it lacks: sprinter-level speed.

Jeremiyah Love is fast — but Mostert's one of the fastest players clocked by NFL's Next Gen stats and would provide a solid change of pace in a backfield that carries bruisers such as James Conner and Tyler Allgeier.

WR: Deebo Samuel

This would be a familiar sight for Cardinals fans, as Samuel was part of a 49ers offense that, at times, dominated Arizona's defensive unit.

Samuel had a down year in 2025, though there's clearly still something left in the tank. If LaFleur's creativity in scheming/design is anything like it's projected to be, Samuel would be a fun tool to utilize both out wide and in the backfield.

The best part? With Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne already in store, Samuel wouldn't be expected to shoulder any heavy loads or expectations, allowing him to hone in on being a specialist.

TE: Darren Waller

Arizona has a fairly balanced tight end room in terms of star power (Trey McBride), receiving specialists (Elijah Higgins) and blocking prowess (Tip Reiman) so there's not much left to be desired.

At this point, the Cardinals would simply be trying to add the best talent available — and that comes in the form of Waller, who saw a bit of a resurgence with the Dolphins last season.

He's a big, athletic presence who has shown the ability to produce in multiple systems. That's a fine add to an already talented Cardinals TE room.

OL: Kelvin Beachum

This may be unpopular, but the current crop of offensive linemen available is overpriced and dry.

The Cardinals believe they have all five starting spots figured out at this point, though depth will always be welcomed.

With Beachum, you're getting familiarity with the building/roster/OL coach and the ability to play either left or right tackle.

He's far past his prime, though Beachum still showed he can be a fine spot-starter if absolutely needed last season.