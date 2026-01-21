Ranking 2026 NFL Head Coaching Jobs: Cardinals Could Be Hidden Gem

Four head coach vacancies have been filled, and yet there are six more openings available across the NFL. Those openings vary in their worth, however, with some jobs far more appealing than others.

In fairness, some of these openings are ones that no one saw coming. Most of them were expected, of course, and it left head coaching candidates with quite a variety of situations.

Of the six head coach openings available, I am going to rank them from most to least desirable. The Arizona Cardinals job is one of those openings, and spoiler alert, it's not the best... but it's also not the worst.

We will get there eventually, but let's start things off with the best job available.

1. Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the Buffalo Bills training camp Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2024 at St. John Fisher University. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I find the Bills and Ravens job to be a toss-up. Baltimore has had loyalty to their coaches, with John Harbaugh's tenure lasting 18 years and his predecessor, Brian Billick, leading the team for nine seasons. That matters, and we'll touch on that more later, but I ultimately chose Buffalo for one reason:

Josh Allen has already been extended.

There shouldn't be any real concern that Lamar Jackson is at risk of leaving the team, but the Bills don't have to worry about that whatsoever. The team and ownership have also shown their willingness to commit to a coach long-term after Sean McDermott held the role for nine seasons.

You can't really go wrong between the top two options, but the Bills have already secured Allen on what will be a cheaper deal than Jackson's inevitable extension.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks to the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Like I just touched on, the Ravens give their head coaches a ton of security and the chance to fail as long as they bounce back. Harbaugh had three losing seasons in Baltimore, including a last-place finish in the AFC North in 2015. Despite that, the team never wavered until they reached their breaking point this year.

Job security means a lot to coaches, and the Ravens provide that. They also provide a two-time MVP, although he is looking for an extension. Once that is inevitably done, the new head coach can enjoy a strong roster with a GM in Eric DeCosta who is great at team building. There's a reason why the Ravens are title contenders on an annual basis, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

With a stable and trustworthy front office and owner to go with an elite quarterback and no shortage of talent, Baltimore is an elite job opening.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ. Watt (90) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There is a slight drop-off from the top two openings to the Steelers, and that's mostly attributed to their current quarterback situation. Pittsburgh has been putting band-aids on the position for years following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and their inability to find their guy of the future has led them to mediocrity.

But like the Ravens, it's no accident that the Steelers are competing for championships every year. Where Baltimore has patient ownership, Pittsburgh is that tenfold. The franchise has had just three coaches dating back to 1969. Chuck Noll coached for 23 seasons and won four titles; Bill Cowher held the spot for 15 years and won a championship; Mike Tomlin was head coach for 19 years and won a Super Bowl. That doesn't happen by accident.

The Steelers aren't the best landing spot, with a need at quarterback and a weaker draft class, to finally get over the hump and start winning playoff games. That being said, knowing you have a terrific support system behind you makes the difference.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The biggest reason a coaching candidate would be interested in becoming the next head coach of the Raiders likely has a lot to do with the resources at their disposal. Las Vegas owns the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, placing them in prime position to draft the one seemingly sure-fire thing at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. That's a great starting point.

The Raiders have more than just nice draft capital to offer. There are several young pieces scattered throughout the roster that can become franchise cornerstones. Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty look to be a part of that group, and the team will attempt to mend bridges with all-world pass rusher Maxx Crosby. It's not a roster that's completely void of talent, and that could be the selling point they need to make this work.

The one aspect going against the Raiders, and this is why the team is lower than other options, is ownership. Mark Davis is impatient and hard to work with, and that could create rifts that lead to another failure. Should everything work out, however, it's quite a luxury to have as much roster control as one could ask for.

5. Arizona Cardinals

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

I'm not sure how many people will agree with me in having the Cardinals ahead of the Browns as a more attractive job, but allow me to present my case.

We can all acknowledge that this team is a mess. Ownership is volatile at best, with Michael Bidwill either being too patient or too eager to move on from coaches, GMs, players, and the like. This is also a franchise that has had far more failures than successes, and those successes are often short-lived. As a whole, the Cardinals head coach opening isn't nearly as attractive as others.

With that being said, the Cardinals have a lot more talent than some of the lowlier teams in need of a new head coach. The offense has Trey McBride, Paris Johnson Jr., Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. to build around and make a young or veteran quarterback's transition much easier. The defense needs work, but it also has some core pieces, such as Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen III, Will Johnson and Budda Baker.

If the right candidate finds their way to the desert, a quick turnaround isn't out of the question. The Cardinals won eight games in 2024 and had playoff hopes entering 2025 for good reason, and that doesn't have to be ancient history. It's why I like the Cardinals job quite a bit, even if it does take a specific hire to make things work out.

6. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he comes back on the field in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, the Browns' head coaching job is open. And nce again, it's a less-than-desirable job at best for major candidates. And perhaps this will lead to the team being forced to settle on a middling head coach candidate rather than someone exciting or worthwhile. After all, it's quite a difficult sell for candidates to want to take on.

Where the Raiders and Cardinals each have several foundational pieces to build on, the Browns have few. Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are superstars, but they're both on the back half of their careers and are more key cogs to the team rather than future building blocks. There's no clear path at quarterback, with Deshaun Watson coming off injury and Shedeur Sanders coming off a bad rookie season; there are few available options for them to consider as well.

Perhaps worst of all is ownership, with Jimmy Haslam among the most unpredictable. It's hard to know if you're ever going to be safe as the head coach of the Browns, and it's equally as difficult to build this team up the right way. You can get driven out of Cleveland fast, and it makes this job a hard one to fancy.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News