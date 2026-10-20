Report Card: Grading Every Cardinals Position Group vs Rams

The Arizona Cardinals brewed the largest upset of Week 6 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 18-16 at SoFi Stadium.

If you missed our coaching grades, you can check them out here.

Player grades from this Sunday:

QUARTERBACK: C-

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett turned the ball over on Arizona's first drive after staring down Trey McBride but managed to have an efficient day passing the ball after that, finishing with 24 completions on 35 attempts for 218 yards.

Brissett churned out another typical performance, though the red zone woes do partly fall on him. Five trips to the red zone with zero touchdowns can't happen if the Cardinals want to continue churning upsets.

RUNNING BACK: B

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) is forced out of bounds by Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Jeremiyah Love, the Cardinals' running back room ultimately proved to play above expectations thanks to the performance from Bam Knight, who had 80 yards on 15 attempts with a long of 31.

Tyler Allgeier churned out some tough yardage for the Cardinals and did well in pass protection, though his box score numbers aren't glamorous.

A very fine performance from this room on Sunday.

WIDE RECEIVER: C

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) and cornerback Garrett Williams (21) head off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals struggled to get much of anything going to their receivers, with Kendrick Bourne's 47 yards leading the group. In fairness, Arizona leaned more heavily on tight ends on Sunday, though drops from Bourne and Jalen Brooks (before his redeeming catch on the final drive) hurt.

Michael Wilson (four receptions for 32 yards) was on the back-burner for a second straight week after trading Marvin Harrison Jr. and nobody has really filled in that WR3 role consistently since.

Brooks' big grab on their final drive saved the day, but it was an overall average afternoon for this group.

TIGHT END: B-

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) react after a play in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride did lead all Cardinals pass catchers with seven receptions for 53 yards, and Arizona's success between the 20s was thanks to an uptick in 12/13 personnel.

With that said, there was nothing glaring (good or bad) that stood out from this unit. It's one of the stronger positions on the team.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt (72) head off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missing two starters and facing a Rams front with Aaron Donald appeared to be a daunting task. Donald looked poised for a big game early, though Arizona's line took over the game and was a big part of their success.

They paved impressive rushing lanes for Knight and didn't allow Brissett to be sacked once on the day with just five quarterback hits on the afternoon.

All things considered, this might have been their best work of the season.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B-

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive line L.J. Collier (91) as safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) defends in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals allowed 4.6 yards per carry on the ground, but looking beyond the box score guys such as Walter Nolen III came alive while Darius Robinson and Roy Lopez each had respective impacts as well.

Perhaps if L.J. Collier pitched the ball back on the two-point conversion this grade would increase.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: B+

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) slips and looses the ball as he is defended by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Sweat's performance is doing plenty of heavy lifting here, though that's simply the case for Arizona this season. The veteran pass rusher finally came alive with two sacks (one coming on a two-point conversion so it doesn't show on box scores) and four tackles.

Jordan Burch and Zaven Collins filled in nicely on the edges for stopping the run.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: B

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson (1) recovers a fumble by Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Production is the name of the game at inside linebacker, and the Cardinals had plenty of that on Sunday. Starters Mack Wilson and Jack Gibbens combined for 16 tackles (both No. 1 and 2 on the team individually) while backup Cody Simon forced a fumble in the second half.

Nothing over the top, but this was solid play from their corps of inside linebackers.

CORNERS: B

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) as wide receiver Davante Adams (17) defends in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals mostly kept Puka Nacua and Davante Adams bottled up for most of the afternoon, and corners such as Max Melton and Garrett Williams were heavily involved in the run game.

Sprinkle in Denzel Burke's fumble recovery and we've got ourselves an overall solid outing from a room that's missing Will Johnson for the rest of the season.

SAFETIES: A-

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) fumbles the ball as he is defended by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29), safety Budda Baker (3) and linebacker Cody Simon (0) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Andrew Wingard out due to injury, the Cardinals needed a big game from Budda Baker — and that's what they got. Six tackles, one sack, two QB hits and a pass defensed was Baker's output, who filled rushing lanes nicely and was flying across the field.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson didn't feature much on the day, though with Baker doing most of the heavy lifting he didn't need to.

Nacua's 43-yard catch was the only explosive play allowed on the day, which is something the Cardinals can live with.