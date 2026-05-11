These 13 Cardinals Are Still Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals are likely done making massive offseason changes to their roster after supplementing talent and depth across events such as free agency and the draft.

As a result, the Cardinals still have a handful of previous players sitting in free agency. Ten Cardinals from last season went and found new homes. While there's sure to be a few more moves involving former Arizona players, the following names are still available on the open market:

RT Jonah Williams

DL Justin Jones

DL Bilal Nichols

OT Kelvin Beachum

WR Zay Jones

RG Will Hernandez

LS Aaron Brewer

TE Pharaoh Brown

P Matt Haack

TE Josiah Deguara

LB JJ Russell

WR Andre Baccellia

TE Travis Vokolek

Williams was paid a two-year, $30 million contract to anchor down the Cardinals' right side of the line before a slew of injuries prevented him from playing for majority of the two seasons he was here in the desert.

Jones/Nichols arrived here in the 2024 offseason along with Williams and were hoping to provide the Cardinals' defensive line with a veteran boost — though both suffered injuries and were largely unavailable for their stint in the desert.

Beachum was a pivotal swing tackle that filled in when needed, mostly at right tackle when Williams was hurt through the last couple of years. He was fairly steady in the Cardinals' lineup and could be eying retirement.

The same could be said for Jones, who operated as Arizona's WR3 when healthy. He didn't get much run time in the Cardinals' offense ran by coordinator Drew Petzing and he just simply wasn't impactful enough to warrant bringing back.

Hernandez was well loved across the locker room and was a nasty guard when healthy, though consecutive years with season-ending knee injuries prevented him from continuing his strong form pre-2024.

Special teams players in Brewer/Haack were fine in their respective roles, though Arizona decided it was time to move on from the long-time long snapper in Brewer while typical starting punter Blake Gillikin was re-signed this offseason.

The rest of the crew in Brown, Deguara, Baccellia, Russell and Vokolek were simply role players in Arizona, though Baccellia was a tenured practice squad effort player while Vokolek was a key blocking tight end after Tip Reiman went down to injury last offseason.

Arizona has a projected $20.8 million in effective cap space, per OverTheCap. They're close to the 90-man offseason roster limit.