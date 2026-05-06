The Truth About Cardinals QB Carson Beck, According to College Coaches

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a new quarterback, and opinions on their latest addition to the depth chart massively vary.

The Cardinals made Carson Beck a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, falling right in the border of being expected to contribute early while also clearly having some developing to do at the next level.

Beck, playing at both Georgia and Miami in the college ranks, now moves into a Cardinals quarterbacks room with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew — two veterans on expiring contracts.

Beck starting in 2026 isn't out of the realm of possibility — though it's not quite expected either, at least immediately.

What's to make of Beck at the NFL level?

"... I think what you see is what you get," a Power 4 defensive coordinator told ESPN.

"I think he'll be solid. I don't think he'll be special. Whether it's poise or accuracy at key moments, he just seems to have too many misses. But he's a good, solid player."

That seems to be the overall consensus with Beck's quarterback talents — he's ready and capable to run an offense but doesn't have an incredibly high ceiling in the NFL. The ability to be a game manager is his strong suit, though general consistency issues with throwing the ball do seem to plague him.

Another knock on Beck was his elbow injury suffered at the college level, though Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal says he's nearing 100% and should have his best football ahead of him.

"He's probably reaching full health now," coach Mario Cristobal told Adam Rittenberg. "Other teams had quarterbacks that missed the summer, too, and those guys didn't even have winning seasons. He was a guy that missed a lot of time and still found a way to help us achieve postseason status and win multiple New Year's Six games and eventually play for the [national] title.

"So that guy's best football is ahead of him, too. He's healthy, and I think he's going to do great."

While not a first-round pick, Beck could very well put himself into position to make Arizona believe in him as a future franchise quarterback — though that would heavily count on him showing the Cardinals with strong reps during live games, and that's not something that's promised at this point in time.

Opinions, between fans, media and even coaches remain split on Beck.