Cardinals Drafting Carson Beck Isn't as Bad as You Think

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals indeed drafted a quarterback.

It just wasn't the one many had hoped for.

The dust has settled on the Cardinals' draft class, where Arizona added three consecutive offensive players for the first time since 2018.

All of running back Jeremiyah Love, offensive guard Chase Bisontis and quarterback Carson Beck were the team's top three picks. The Cardinals took seven players in total, though no pick may have been more polarizing than Beck.

The third-round pick rather upset the Cardinals' fan base and the internet ran wild with some jokes.

First look at Carson Beck in his new Cardinals uniform pic.twitter.com/TEzux9enDg — betr (@betr) April 25, 2026

Carson Beck realizing he's in a division with Mike Macdonald, Fred Warner & Jared Verse pic.twitter.com/RHGjkmRIUh — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 25, 2026

The list of memes goes on, though the overall sentiment is Arizona made a massive (perhaps even laughable) mistake with Beck.

That's just not true.

Why Cardinals Fans Are Blowing Carson Beck Pick Out of Proportion

We first need to grasp the immediate view of what brings to a Cardinals roster. Currently, Arizona touts veterans in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew atop the roster. Brissett is projected to be the starter at this moment in time.

Brissett, currently not attending voluntary OTA's in hopes of getting a new contract, may force the Cardinals into a difficult spot if he ultimately doesn't get what he wants.

Arizona, quite frankly, needed a quarterback who could enter action immediately if needed. Beck, in a weak quarterback class, carries a strong mix of experience (43 starts) and size (6-4 frame) to the NFL, a combination most of his other quarterback classmates don't possess.

Beck is not Fernando Mendoza, nor is he a polished passer ready to take over the throne immediately. He shouldn't and won't be expected to start this early — but if absolutely needed, he does have the resume to enter action in his rookie season.

For a Cardinals team that may need to spot start their rookie quarterback out of either necessity or poor play at some point in 2026, experience matters. Beck has played a ton of college ball and featured in multiple national championship games.

There's no substitute for NFL experience, but Beck has played in the biggest games college football's offered.

Beck's prototype also allows him to be a game manager. He's not some sort of gun-slinger that feels the need to throw for 500 yards every game, nor is he a mobile quarterback who only relies on his legs. Rather, he's a guy who can stand in the pocket and organize the show as a background cast member rather than trying to be the star.

If the Cardinals are going to be as good as they believe, that's exactly what they need from a quarterback. They don't need a superhero, they need somebody capable of being at the wheel and not crashing the car.

The biggest worry with Beck is his selection will somehow prevent the Cardinals from entering the 2027 quarterback sweepstakes, and here we arrive at a simple win-win.

If Beck does play, and impresses Arizona, the Cardinals already have their guy for the foreseeable future to work with/build around. If not, the resources poured into that pick aren't anywhere close to make Arizona hesitant on finding their next franchise quarterback.

At minimum, it feels like the Cardinals got a youthful presence in the quarterback room that is capable of contributing now. If there's more? Wonderful. If not, Arizona at least has another body in the room past 2026 while still being able to dive into a 2027 quarterback class that should be fun.

Beck isn't some magical elixir to all of their problems. He has plenty of developing to do at the NFL level — though Arizona didn't waste a pick like many suggested they did with his presence, even if it came a bit earlier than some had hoped.