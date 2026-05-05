Way-Too-Early 2027 Mock Draft: Cardinals Join QB Run

We’ve had just over a week to settle in from the 2026 NFL Draft, which provided its fair share of shakeups and jaw-dropping moments to last us for a year. Most NFL teams are excited for the upcoming season; however, there are more than a handful of teams already thinking about the 2027 NFL Draft. It’s not just the draft sickos for once, either, as the 2027 class will welcome a loaded 2024 high school recruiting class to its first year of draft eligibility.

The draft also includes a quarterback crop that could’ve made the 2026 class better. Instead, many opted to return for another year of college, which should make them better and raise anticipation even higher than it was this time a year ago. The classic saying, “Next year’s class is going to be amazing!” could live up to its status, if for no other reason than because prime prospects from 2026 decided to wait and will join a brand-new class as a whole.

That means teams like the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and (sadly) Arizona Cardinals may already be setting their early boards for 2027. The least we can do is make fans aware of what they could be looking at with my “WAY TOO EARLY” mock draft for the 2027 NFL Draft.

As we do every year, the draft order is based on inverted FanDuel Super Bowl odds, meaning the team with the worst championship odds picks first, and so on. These odds are based on what was posted on Monday, May 4, 2026.

With all of that out of the way, the Miami Dolphins are on the clock...

1. Miami Dolphins

The pick: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The battle for the top pick in 2027 feels like a four-man race between the first three teams drafting in this mock. FanDuel currently has the Dolphins as the worst team, giving them the "honor" of having the first overall pick in what should be a loaded quarterback class. Now, we say this every year, but what should make 2026 different is the amount of returning quarterbacks from the terrific 2023 high school cycle that have grown significantly. I’d say it’s unlikely they all return for a fifth year… right?

Manning has the early edge for me as QB1 thanks to a strong finish to his first season as the Longhorns' full-time starter. The legacy quarterback should only get better with an upgraded cast of offensive weapons at his disposal, and his ceiling is becoming the slam-dunk number one pick.

2. New York Jets

The pick: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

I truly believe that Moore may have had a chance to be the top pick in this year's class, but he opted to return to college for another year as Oregon's starting quarterback. His return makes the Ducks a heavyweight contender for a national championship, and his development has been nothing short of outstanding.

What’s even crazier is there’s still untapped potential here as a runner, where he’s shown serious promise. With the Jets seeking their long-term answer at quarterback, Moore becomes their guy to hopefully change the franchise's fortunes.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The pick: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Carr is a bit of a projection pick with just one year of starting experience under his belt, but he was wildly impressive in his debut for the Fighting Irish. The poise that Carr showed under center and the way he got the most out of a solid cast of weapons will give NFL teams reason to monitor the redshirt sophomore. With an improved cast of pass catchers at his disposal, Carr will have the chance to really show off his arm talent, especially with his top two running backs off to the pros.

The Cardinals really need their quarterback of the future, and they’ve done good work to ensure whoever that is has no shortage of help around him. There are plenty of quarterbacks who can come into the desert and find success with Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiyah Love, an improving offensive line, and Mike LaFleur, but the team currently lacks a long-term guy. Carr's insane upside matched with a LaFleur offense might be their fix.

4. Cleveland Browns

The pick: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

This is the worst-case scenario for the Browns if they wind up (likely) needing to draft a quarterback in 2027, as it's a major risk to draft the perceived fourth-best quarterback on the board with the entire class still available. With 2027 having an abundance of guys to consider in the later parts of the draft, they can ensure he ascends to the pro level quickly by adding the de facto best player in the class.

Smith is a legendary prospect, and that's not remotely an over exaggeration; he's the Andrew Luck of wide receiver prospects. He could easily be worth drafting first overall in a rare instance where the team picking there doesn't need a quarterback, so Cleveland shouldn't be remotely hesitant to pull the trigger on a truly generational talent here. I’m more than aware that Cleveland spent a first-round pick on KC Concepcion and the 39th pick on Denzel Boston… Let me put this as simply as I can: There are a minuscule amount of scenarios where you pass on Jeremiah Smith.

5. Tennessee Titans

The pick: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Robert Saleh's offseason debut as the Titans' head coach has been focused on the infrastructure of this defense and adding playmakers for Cam Ward. The defense, Saleh’s specialty, needed the most work, and they responded by loading up on front seven playmakers like Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, and Anthony Hill Jr. That will make them much more stout up front, but the back end of the defense remains an issue.

Insert Moore, perhaps the best defensive prospect in another loaded defensive draft class. Moore is also one of the best corner prospects of the 2020s and can be an instant high-end starter for Saleh. It's rare for players to stand out as true freshmen for Notre Dame, but Moore did just that before evolving into an elite defender in 2025. Even if he has plateaued, and I doubt that he has, he's still an otherworldly prospect.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

The pick: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Fernando Mendoza is officially a Raider and will be in charge of turning the fortunes of this franchise around. There’s no denying that he needs more help from his wide receiver room, but he won’t truly succeed until this offensive line is fixed. Tyler Linderbaum will make great strides for the group, but they need to lock down offensive tackle now and for the future, with Kolton Miller now on the wrong side of 30.

There are a lot of offensive tackles who will fight for OT1 this summer, and Seaton is my guy.

Seaton went to Colorado, one of the nation’s worst offensive lines, started as a freshman, and made an instant difference; that sounds exactly like what the Raiders need. He’ll spend 2026 with LSU and a roster built to win a championship, but he has the fewest questions to answer for now, in my book.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The pick: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

It's far past time that the Steelers invest and find their franchise quarterback, as Aaron Rodgers, who still hasn't officially rejoined the team yet, cannot lead this team past 2026. The 2027 class has plenty of options, with a strong base of guys with several years' worth of experience who are likely ready to jump to the next level regardless of any remaining eligibility. That would be a good direction to go for the Steelers, who could use someone with lots of starting time to fit into a seemingly "win-now" roster under Mike McCarthy.

All of that just to say that a flier on Sayin feels like the pick that can turn this franchise around. Sayin enters just his second season as a full-time starter, but he finished as a Heisman finalist while taking full advantage of his superstar cast of playmakers. He's super safe with the football and knows how to push the ball down the field. Another year of development with Ryan Day and throwing to Jeremiah Smith could place him in the conversation to be the top overall pick.

8. New Orleans Saints

The pick: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The Saints have a solid roster that is nowhere near ready to contend for a Super Bowl title. The roster is reeling from salary cap problems that were kicked down the road and ultimately proved that the cap does indeed exist. Now, an already old roster is undergoing significant changes that require large investments to turn around. There's a growing need for a pass rusher now that Cameron Jordan, at least for now, is no longer with the team. Chase Young has seemingly revived his career in NOLA, and Carl Granderson is a good contributor, but neither of them is the ace that Jordan was in his prime.

An exciting edge rusher pool has several prospects who could hear their names called early in the draft, with Simmons as my current favorite. In a similar vein to what we said of Moore at Notre Dame, it's hard to make an impact as a true freshman at Texas, and Simmons did that and so much more. Simmons is the ultimate game-wrecker and will push Moore and others for being the draft's best defender overall.

9. Atlanta Falcons

The pick: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Long-time offensive tackle Kaleb McGary retired this offseason, leaving the Falcons without a long-term right tackle as Jawaan Taylor holds it down in the interim. Meanwhile, left tackle Jake Matthews enters his 13th season at the ripe age of 34, pointing toward the end of a very good career. With Kevin Stefanski calling the shots now for Atlanta, his offense demands good offensive line play, and it's likely they are a middle-of-the-pack group in 2026.

Looking ahead to 2027, there is a great pool of offensive tackles. As I mentioned before, Seaton is my top guy, but Goosby isn't far behind after putting everything together as a full-time starter for the Longhorns. Goosby is the athlete teams want for the offensive tackle spot, but he anchors well against the best competition you'll find, with room to grow. If Goosby takes the step forward many are hoping for, he will have a claim to be selected much higher than even the 10th overall pick.

10. New York Giants

The pick: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

After all the smoke that the Giants loved Jordyn Tyson, they passed on him in favor of Arvell Reese fifth overall and decided not to draft a wide receiver until the fourth round in the form of Malachi Fields. This puts a lot of eggs in the Jaxson Dart basket, who looked capable last season even with his ups-and-downs as a rookie. His top returning weapons, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, are both recovering from season-ending injuries. Tyrone Tracy is a fine running back, and free agent tight end Isaiah Likely can become a star, but this offense is lacking top-tier playmakers as it stands.

Coleman is one of my absolute favorite prospects in this class. His numbers are far more representative of the quarterbacks he played with at Auburn, so throw on the film and enjoy watching a freak of nature posterize his opposition. Now working with Manning, Coleman is primed for the breakout statistically that we're all hoping to see, but he leaves few questions as it is for what teams want to see translate to the next level.

11. Carolina Panthers

The pick: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

I'm a fan of the moves that the Panthers have made under Dave Canales, who enters his third season as one of the league's most underappreciated head coaches. With Bryce Young turning the corner thanks to Canales' leadership, the attention turns to the defensive side of the ball to get back to contender status. They made some awesome moves in free agency, adding Devin Lloyd and Jaelen Phillips, and their second-round selection of Lee Hunter gives them some serious beef in the trenches next to Derrick Brown. Though I like their young options off the edge like Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, I'm not sure either is the ace this defense needs.

You can never have too many pass rushers, and that's the direction I have the Panthers headed here with another top-ten pick. Stewart was a superstar as a freshman but took a step backward, along with the rest of the South Carolina Gamecocks, last season. If Stewart returns to form, and there's little reason to believe he won't, he will contend with Simmons to be EDGE1 in 2027. For what it's worth, South Carolina has a strong history of turning out edge rushers, and Stewart looks to be next in line.

12. Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Were once again on the prowl to add defensive back talent to the Vikings in another NFL Draft. My mind was blown when they opted to pass on Dillon Thieneman with their first-round pick this year, only for him to end up with the Chicago Bears. Instead, they drafted Caleb Banks and Dominique Orange a few rounds later… you’ll make life difficult running the ball, but that secondary will struggle to hold up its end of the bargain.

Minnesota’s defenses came in the prime of Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith, and they haven’t had a shutdown corner like Rhodes since he left the team in 2019. Robinson is a pending superstar after learning as a freshman and dominating in his first year as a starter. The former 5-star looks and plays like top Georgia defenders we’ve seen under Kirby Smart, and he’s well on his way to becoming an early pick in the future.

13. Washington Commanders

The pick: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

I came away a big fan of the Commanders draft, letting the best players fall into their laps while managing to fill their largest needs. Edge rusher still needs work, though I loved the value of Joshua Joseph in the third round. There’s a need for an alpha off the edge, and the perfect prospect is on the board to fill that hole.

Rhodes was generating some first-round buzz during the 2026 draft process but opted to go back to Arkansas for his senior season. That move could pay off, literally and figuratively, if he strings together an equally strong season after dominating the SEC. An encore to his first full-time starting season will make him a hot commodity, maybe even a top-20 lock.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pick: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

The Buccaneers were thrilled to see Rueben Bain Jr. on the board at 15 last week, and they attacked the draft wonderfully given how the board fell to match their needs and upgrade the roster. I did come away wanting more from the linebacker position. Don’t get it twisted — I’m a HUGE fan of Jeremiah Trotter, but I was hoping to see more of an emphasis to prepare for LaVonte David’s retirement.

Brown is an absurd linebacker prospect who came to Clemson as a five-star recruit and found starting time out the gate. He’s shown the ability to be a massive presence in the front seven, particularly as a pass rusher, but he’s growing in coverage and the rest of the areas needed to command an NFL defense. With coaching under Todd Bowles, who rolls out great defenses every year, Brown can take the mantle from David as the new captain of the Buccaneers defense.

15. New York Jets (via IND)

The pick: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

The Jets made great draft picks to surround their new quarterback with tools to succeed, but this defense still needs a lot of work. David Bailey doesn't fix the front seven, but there are far, far more questions about the secondary right now. I don’t know if you heard, but the Jets didn’t record an interception last season. They addressed this by adding Nahshon Wright, D’Angelo Ponds, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, but that’s still not enough.

No one on this depth chart represents a true number one corner as of now, and Brown can become the standout that the secondary as a whole needs. Brown isn't perfect, but he has the ball skills that the Jets are hoping to get back with Wright, Ponds, and Fitzpatrick. With Brown profiling as a much more consistent cover man with playmaking upside, New York could see a full turnaround in its secondary much sooner than expected.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

The pick: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

The Jaguars will roll the dice this year with a relatively unknown running back room after letting Travis Etienne walk in free agency. The current stable includes Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., LeQuint Allen Jr., and DeeJay Dallas, who combined for just 108 total touches for the team last year, while Rodriguez signed with the team in free agency. Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence will be heavily tested, especially with the wide receiver room also in flux. I suggest the team start scouting next year's class.

They can start with Lacy, my current favorite; albeit not by much, with Missouri's Ahmad Hardy hot on the trail. I give Lacy the edge for now thanks to more proven results in the passing game, though he's not perfect. Lacy was the home run threat for an elite Ole Miss offense last season and can prove himself again this year now that Lane Kiffin is gone. With some minor tweaks as a pass catcher, Lacy feels like the most complete running back in a wide-open class as of right now.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

The pick: KJ Bolden, SAF, Georgia

Praise is in order for the Bengals, who made big moves this offseason to shore up one of the league's worst defenses. The team spent big in free agency, adding Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook before making a blockbuster trade for Dexter Lawrence. They followed it up with the selections of Cashius Howell and Tacario Davis, giving the team potentially several new starters and creating depth and competition across the board. Despite Cook’s addition to the safety position, the group could stand for an upgrade. With Jordan Battle a free agent following the season and Kyle Dugger a short-term option, Cincinnati needs someone who can become the face of the secondary.

The 2027 draft has a few high-end safety prospects, and Bolden has a claim to be SAF1 to start the season. Bolden looked good across from eventual first-round pick Malaki Starks as a freshman in 2024 and emerged into a much larger role as a sophomore. He is among the biggest breakout candidates for Georgia despite him already proving how good he is, and he can raise his stock as high as the safety position’s value will allow him to.

18. Chicago Bears

The pick: David Stone, IDL, Oklahoma

The Bears made sure their strength at safety didn't fall off after losing starters Kevin Byard and Jaquon Brisker in free agency by signing Super Bowl champion Coby Bryant and selecting Dillon Thieneman in the first round of this year's draft. That should keep the secondary up to par with last year. However, they didn't address their front seven as much as I would've liked to have seen. I still don't feel confident in a pass rusher other than Montez Sweat, and I'm less confident in the future of the defensive line itself.

That's where Stone comes in as one of the hottest and most talked-about prospects in the draft. Stone was rated one of the best recruits in the country in the 2024 high school class and proved it last season for an outstanding Oklahoma defense. He was stout against the run, and there are tools at hand for him to develop as a pass rusher as well. The bottom line is Stone is what Chicago is missing both right now and for the future of this defense. He plugs right into the front seven and makes everyone's job around him easier.

19. New York Jets (via DAL)

The pick: A'Mauri Washington, IDL, Oregon

I was tempted to slot Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy here, but things seem to be trending in the right direction for the Jets to re-sign Breece Hall, filling that position for a few years. Of course, the Jets have as many holes as any team in the league, so they won't have trouble finding good players with their third top-20 pick to continue reshaping this roster. After grabbing their quarterback and number one cornerback earlier in this draft, to go with Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omarr Cooper Jr. in the 2026 draft, the Jets can turn their attention back to the trenches with several top interior defenders available.

Washington was trending toward the first round of the 2026 draft once upon a time but opted to return to Oregon for his final season. Another year gives him a shot to secure his spot on Day One, and his high floor will have teams comfortable investing in a proven player. On a star-studded Oregon defensive line, Washington is perhaps its brightest and can shore up a Jets defensive line with no clear direction.

20. Houston Texans

The pick: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

The current outlook of the Texans' offensive line feels very short-term, perhaps even temporary, with a chance to change mid-season. The parts in place are either aging or can be upgraded, and that's much needed for one of the league's worst groups. CJ Stroud has struggled since his Offensive Rookie of the Year season, and it can't be a coincidence that the offensive line has gotten worse since then. Houston's decision to trade Laremy Tunsil last year to the Commanders aged like milk, and they need a true heir to his throne.

You'll find several outlets and pundits who have Smith as OT1 for good reason. Smith anchored one of the nation's top offensive lines and paved the way for Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and Indiana's CFP National Championship run. After earning Consensus All-American honors, Smith will look to do it again and strengthen his case to be the draft's best offensive lineman.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

The pick: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

The Cowboys could wind up with a very different linebacker room in 2027, with DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters on expiring contracts and the rest of the current depth chart filled with unknown or unproven players. There will likely be a lot of opportunities for a crowded safety group to find the field and wear multiple hats, but that's not exactly the long-term solution the team needs.

Viliamu-Asa has shown a well-rounded skill set for the Fighting Irish in his first two years in more of a part-time role. He snuffs out the run, dials up pressure, and drops into coverage better than most linebackers across the nation when he's on the field. If he can keep up the good work with an increasing workload, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Viliamu-Asa skyrocket as a top overall prospect in the class.

22. Denver Broncos

The pick: Terrance Carter, TE, Texas Tech

The Broncos made a few moves for Bo Nix this offseason, including a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and the fourth-round selection of running back Jonah Coleman (don’t sleep on him). Other than that, Denver had a low-key offseason that included re-signing Adam Trautman to a deal that made fans upset and did less than nothing to better an already weak tight end position. The team didn't address the position until the fifth round with Justin Joly, and veteran Evan Engram will be a free agent following the year.

Similar to the 2026 class, we enter the summer with no clear front-runner at tight end, and it's unlikely anyone separates anytime soon. I was a fan of Carter this time a year ago, and my feelings haven't changed as he aims for a third-straight productive season. There's pressure on him and his teammates to lift up the offense with the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Brendan Sorsby, giving him the best opportunity of anyone in the class to shine brightest.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

The pick: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

I still don't have much faith in this Eagles' pass rush. The defensive line is stacked this year, but Moro Ojomo is entering the final year of his deal and the timer has started for Jalen Carter's inevitable extension now that his fifth-year option got picked up. Nolan Smith also had his option picked up despite a myriad of injuries that have held him back from his potential. I do like the move for Jonathan Greenard, and Jalyx Hunt is intriguing, but this doesn't feel like a title-winning front seven right now.

Wilson became one of my favorite players toward the end of the year, and I believed in him to be a first-round pick before he decided to play another year of college. Despite his success at Missouri, Wilson transferred to Miami, who just put two pass rushers into the first round of this year's draft. Wilson has as much athletic upside as Rueben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor, or any other pass rusher that has played for the Hurricanes in recent years, and he has a chance to be drafted higher than both of them.

24. New England Patriots

The pick: Princewell Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU

If the Patriots want to get back to the Super Bowl after a miraculous run to the big game, they must continue investing in their trenches. The team drafted Caleb Lomu in the first round to compete with Will Campbell at left tackle, though the latter could move inside to guard and create a stout left side of the offensive line for the team. Defensively, New England responded to the departure of K’Lavon Chaisson by drafting Gabe Jacas on Day Two, which is one of my favorite picks overall. Still, this defense needs more bodies at pass rusher, and last year’s sack leader, Harold Landry, is another year older.

The 2027 class provides another year of an embarrassment of riches at the position, with Umanmielen available this late. After two lackluster seasons at Nebraska, Umanmielen exploded for nine sacks for Ole Miss and was perhaps the Rebels’ best defender during their CFP run. He followed Lane Kiffin to LSU for his final season to help the Tigers load up for a year with a “championship-or-bust” feel. Another massive season for Umanmielen will have him picked as one of the edge rushing class’s best prospects, but he’s proven enough to warrant first-round consideration, with the sky as his only limit.

25. Detroit Lions

The pick: Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

The Lions are rolling the dice on a pending extension with star linebacker Jack Campbell after declining his fifth-year option in what is entirely a salary cap move. That gamble didn’t work out for the Ravens when they made the same move on Tyler Linderbaum, now with the Raiders, but Detroit hopefully learned from Baltimore’s failure. Losing Campbell would be a massive blow to this defense, and a potential departure would be catastrophic. Even if Campbell is re-signed, the Lions will look to find a replacement for Alex Anzalone across from him after he left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Biles is a classic “see ball, get ball” defender with a no-nonsense mentality at the linebacker spot. The former Pitt standout has recorded nearly 200 tackles over the last two seasons to go with 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. He’ll spend his final college season with the Longhorns with a shot to inherit a similar role to Anthony Hill Jr. and continue dominating the box score.

26. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: Cayden Green, OT, Missouri

The Trent Williams drama will quiet down for another season after he and the 49ers worked out an extension, but the team still has yet to find a long-term answer for the future Hall of Famer, who turns 38 years old this summer. In fact, the offensive line as a whole, once again, remains lackluster aside from Williams. It’s a fine unit, but it could stand for upgrades at nearly every spot and certainly a better outlook for its long-term potential.

This marriage between San Francisco and Green is what perfect draft pairings are all about. Green was a great left guard in 2024 before Missouri kicked him outside to left tackle in 2025. He responded with another great season that has NFL teams excited about his inside-outside versatility. I’m still a fan of Green staying inside at guard, the way I was at this time a year ago, but I’m listing him as an offensive tackle for now, as he may turn into a premier left tackle if Missouri keeps him outside. This makes Green the perfect fit in every way for the 49ers, who can play him at left guard while Williams remains in the Bay Area, while knowing he can be his successor if they choose to go down that avenue.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

OK, enough is enough, it’s time for the Chiefs to address the tight end position. Travis Kelce is returning for his 14th season with less than nothing to prove, though he can continue climbing the leaderboard across several statistics. He and Patrick Mahomes have historically great chemistry with each other, and Kelce’s eventual retirement, no matter how many years it gets postponed, will certainly hurt this offense. The Chiefs can keep kicking the can down the road and hope that Kelce keeps playing at an above-average level, but another year of ignoring the position’s vague future could be detrimental.

Johnson is a popular name for the position right now, marking the third straight year an Oregon tight end will draw serious noise in the draft process. Unlike his former teammate Kenyon Sadiq, who was drafted 15th overall by the Jets, Johnson looks like the more “traditional” tight end at 6'5 and 257lbs, but don’t let that fool you into thinking he’s incapable of producing big numbers. Johnson still caught 32 passes for 510 yards playing behind Sadiq, and those numbers have a chance to get even better as the Ducks’ number one tight end.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

The pick: Ahmad Moten Sr., IDL, Miami

We’ve been casually mocking defensive linemen to the Chargers on an annual basis for quite some time now, but they’ve avoided the position since drafting (and missing on) Jerry Tillery in 2019. It’s no coincidence that the position has remained a revolving door, with no players in that timeframe proving enough to be considered building blocks. The Chargers will play the same game in 2026 after waiting until the fifth round to address the position this year.

Next year’s defensive line draft has a couple of standouts, but there’s plenty of room for others to break out and become household names in first-round mocks. Moten is one of those players after playing with his hair on fire during Miami’s CFP run. The Hurricanes’ defensive line was rewarded for their efforts with two first-round picks, including Akheem Mesidor, ironically, to the Chargers. Moten was the driving force inside while Mesidor and others dominated the edge, and another good season could put him in line to join his teammates as a Day One pick. A reunion with Mesidor is a thought that should excite many.

29. Buffalo Bills

The pick: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Like the Chiefs, it’s time for the Bills to draft a wide receiver early for Josh Allen as he continues aiming for a championship. In fairness, Buffalo has been more willing to draft wide receivers high compared to how Kansas City has approached the tight end position, but they haven’t picked a receiver in the first round since Sammy Watkins in 2014. The Bills have made good trades to fill the position, but they’re also paying more money than any team in the league for one of the most “meh” rooms out there. Things won’t get better any time soon until the front office decides to start taking swings at the position.

Coleman-Williams has had a rollercoaster of a career at Alabama over his first two seasons. There have been significant peaks and valleys, with unbelievable highlights to go with befuddling concentration drops. While we’re waiting for Coleman-Williams to put everything together over the course of an entire season, we’ve seen more than enough to believe in him and consider how great he can be at the next level. A connection between Coleman-Williams and Allen is what Bills fans have been dreaming of for years.

30. Baltimore Ravens

The pick: Ipani Laloulu, IOL, Oregon

The Ravens will roll the dice at center this season after letting the aforementioned Linderbaum walk in free agency and opting not to draft his replacement. Linderbaum was arguably the best offensive lineman Baltimore had, and a hole at center could impact an already questionable interior offensive line. The team did add Vega Ioane with their top pick to provide a critical upgrade at guard, but that, of course, does not fix a far more important spot in the front five.

Laloulu has been a full-time starting center for Oregon the last two seasons and had a chance to be an early draft pick in 2026. Instead, he chose to return for his senior season and solidify his status as 2027’s best center prospect. There’s not much for Laloulu to lose by returning for another season, but he has everything to gain by securing first-round status. Like Baltimore is hoping for with Ioane, Laloulu could be a plug-and-play starter to beef up a not-great interior offensive line.

31. Seattle Seahawks

The pick: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

As per usual, the Seahawks navigated the 2026 draft as well as any team and turned four picks into eight while addressing key losses following their Super Bowl win. Seattle managed to keep their running back and defensive back rooms stocked, with the rest of the roster set to have its depth tested. The Seahawks didn’t draft a replacement for Boye Mafe, now with the Bengals, however, and I’d like to see them make the position a priority next year. The group is starting to age, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu set to be on the wrong side of 30 years old by this time next year.

Another star defensive lineman for Oregon, Uiagalelei has strung together consecutive strong seasons as a primary edge rusher for the Ducks. His production in Oregon’s scheme has been outstanding, and his massive 6'5 and 272 lbs frame hasn’t slowed him down one bit from flying into the backfield and sacking the quarterback. I cannot guarantee how teams will view such a big edge rusher like Uiagalelei or whether he should become a full-time down lineman at the next level, but I feel confident in saying his fit with Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks defense is outstanding thanks to versatility, dominance, and coaching.

32. Los Angeles Rams

The pick: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

Although Makai Lemon was on the board when the Rams were picking in round one, the team passed on him to select Ty Simpson to be the team’s quarterback of the future as Matthew Stafford nears the end of his prolific career. The move was a shock, to say the least, especially with the amount of love the team supposedly had for the USC star. The Rams didn’t end up drafting a receiver until the sixth round of the draft, bringing up questions about the future of the position as Puka Nacua is set for a contract extension.

Miller transferred to Arizona State after a breakout 2025 season, and the hype train is getting crazy after Jordyn Tyson was drafted in the top ten of this year’s draft. Tyson’s departure leaves a huge hole in the Sun Devils’ passing game for Miller to step in and take over, and he’s already made viral plays in the program’s spring practices. There’s much more opportunity for Miller to produce than he’s seen before, and his already impressive stature could help him make noise as a potential first-round pick next year.