Way-Too-Early Cardinals 2027 Mock Draft—And Why It Already Matters

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals just concluded the 2026 NFL Draft, though it's never too early to think about next offseason.

And that could potentially be a fun one for the Cardinals, who should have ample cap space and draft picks to do practically whatever they want.

That could come at quarterback, even after drafting Carson Beck in the third round this year. Arizona is projected to have the No. 1 pick by PFSN (we're using their simulator so don't yell at us about the order), and thus it's time to start this way-too-early mock draft with a bang.

Round 1, Pick 1: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning checks all the boxes of what you want out of an NFL quarterback.

Size? He's 6-4, 226 lbs. Arm talent? Among the best that's emerged. Athleticism is also very much there and the IQ/fine details of the game have been firmly embedded since arriving to this planet with the Manning last name.

Yet this pick isn't just for the namesake – he is legitimately a candidate to be the first overall pick in 2027, and for good reason.

The Cardinals did plenty of work on Oregon QB Dante Moore this draft cycle before he want back to school. While it was tempting to drop down the order for massive hauls, we stuck and got an unquestioned guy for the future.

Round 2, Pick 33: Brandon Baker, RT, Texas

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let's stick in the Lone Star state and grab Manning's anchor on the right side of the offensive line in Baker, who thus far has played in 21 games through two years.

The Cardinals failed to secure their answer at right tackle opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. last season. Enter Baker, who can slide into that spot immediately and not only solidify Arizona's offensive line, but the move also provides Manning with two edge-erasers for years to come.

Paving rushing lanes for Jeremiyah Love and keeping Manning upright is a top priority for this offense. Baker can do just that.

Round 3, Pick 65: Clev Lubin, EDGE, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) celebrates his sack of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) in the first half Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lubin is fresh off a season where he tallied 8.5 sacks and 13.5 TFL's. The Cardinals would welcome that production immediately to their defense, let alone in 2027 where Baron Browning, Zaven Collins and BJ Ojulari are set to depart via free agency.

Josh Sweat needs help. You could argue the Cardinals should pursue an edge rusher earlier and swap the positions with the second round, though Lubin is solid here in terms of value. His 6-3, 250 lb frame should bode well for the NFL.

Why it Matters

Here, the Cardinals are able to snag their franchise quarterback with a prospect that's been among the most coveted to come out of college in recent memory. If Manning lives up to the hype, Arizona should be able to swing themselves back into perennial playoff competitors with the weapons around him.

Baker, though projected to move inside to guard for Texas, should still be able to play at tackle in the pros. Arizona continues the youth movement along the line after shying away from counting on free agents to plug long-term holes.

Lubin, capping the three-round mock, should pair well with a hopefully improved Jordan Burch to create chaos on both edges for Arizona's defense.

Franchise quarterback. Cornerstone tackle. More defined edge help. That's a recipe for winning football in 2027 and beyond.