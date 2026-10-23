Why Larry Fitzgerald Chose Now For Cardinals Ring of Honor Moment

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into this weekend with one player in mind: Larry Fitzgerald.

The Hall of Fame receiver is set to be inducted into the Cardinals' Ring of Honor in Arizona's Week 7 home battle against the Denver Broncos, a long awaited weekend that's sure to have State Farm Stadium packed with loyal fans who witnessed one of the best careers in Arizona sports history.

Fitzgerald, speaking with reporters this week, says the moment was actually supposed to happen years ago.

“Fortunately, I have a great relationship with (Owner) Michael (Bidwill) and the family, so this has been something we've talked about since the time I left. Actually, about three years ago, we decided on a date, and I had something family-wise come up shortly after we had agreed on it," he said.

"And Michael was like, 'hey, if it feels right.' We've always been in constant communication and that's one of the best things about being in the same place for such a long time. You build really strong relationships. As I said, he's like an uncle to me. We felt like this was the right time and we thought it was cool to be able to do it in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"The Cardinals have been great about early detection and really being proactive in the community amongst so many other things. We just felt like it was the right time. (Senior Vice President, Fan Engagement and Operations) Lisa Manning was very important in getting us across the finish line as well.”

Fitzgerald's mother passed due to breast cancer back in 2003, which has since led the perennial All-Star receiver to be heavily involved in raising awareness through his foundation alongside millions donated to the cause.

Week 7 fit Fitzgerald's calendar for a handful of reasons, which includes his son Devin — who plays football at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have a bye week this weekend.

"I mean, life is full. Chasing the kids around. Devin has the bye week. One of the reasons I picked this week is because Notre Dame is on the bye. (To) be able to have him here and to be able to be with Apollo and Milo, to be able to do it together, that's something that was really important," Fitzgerald continued. "Business is going well. Life is good. I feel like I've built a nice off ramp for myself."