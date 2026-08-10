Winners, Losers From Cardinals' Red and White Practice: Carson Beck Fires No-Look TD Pass

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up what's likely their final open practice of 2026 with the famous Red and White scrimmage on Sunday.

Thousands of fans filled the lower bowl of State Farm Stadium as the team returned from a successful stint in Canton for Hall of Fame weekend.

The Cardinals practiced for two hours and gave fans plenty to talk about. Ranked, in no order, are our biggest winners and losers from today:

Winner: Jeremiyah Love

Love, who didn't suit up in Canton, got back to work and quickly reminded Cardinals fans of just how dominant he could be. Whether he was cutting up-field on runs or showing his prowess in either route-running or catching, Love's ability to win in either the pass or ground game was fully on display with the first-team offense today.

Loser: Jacoby Brissett to Marvin Harrison Connection

Jacoby Brissett didn't have a particularly strong or weak outing today, so it's tough to place him in either a winner or loser category. What we can say, however, is he and Harrison weren't able to connect on much of anything. Harrison was targeted five or six times with no receptions in team drills. Harrison's been able to make loads of plays in camp, though he was quiet today.

Winner: Carson Beck

After impressing the entire football world against Carolina, Beck quickly came back down to earth again during the opening stages of Sunday's practice with some ball placement issues that were eventually paired with an interception — though he was hit while throwing. Beck responded with a dime down the right sideline in a two-minute drill followed by a no-look pass for a touchdown.

Carson Beck with a dot deep down the right sideline. Followed by a NO-LOOK pass for six. pic.twitter.com/xg8SsXBymE — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) August 10, 2026

That, with some work mixed with the second team, made for an overall strong day in a Cardinals quarterback room that couldn't really separate themselves.

Loser: Walter Nolen Injury Scare

Nolen left practice today with an unknown injury. During team activities, he appeared to be shaking his right hand before later leaving and not returning. This is the second time Nolen's left due to an injury this training camp, and his prior injury history last season again has fans anxious.

Walter Nolen just left the field with something



Trainer follows him out



Second time he’s left a practice with an injury pic.twitter.com/sPXRK7ntK9 — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) August 10, 2026

Here's to hoping it was just a knock and he'll be ready to rock and roll.

Winner: Defensive Depth Guys

The Cardinals saw all of Elijah Jones, Kitan Crawford and Eku Leota get reps with the first team today. Arizona placed safety Joey Blount on injured reserve today while Kei'Trel Clark also wasn't dressed, paving the way for Jones and Crawford to have a bit more rotation with the defense. As for Leota, he's a name to watch as he continues to rise up the depth chart in preseason play.

Loser: Tyler Allgeier's Hands

Allgeier told reporters one of the top things he was working on was his pass-catching ability. With Love leering behind him in the rotation, that feels like a must. So today when Allgeier saw two passes hit his hands before dropping both — one being wide open and all alone — it wasn't exactly an encouraging sign.

Winner: Darius Robinson

Robinson continues to have a strong training camp outing, winning one-on-one matchups and consistently using his raw blend of speed and power to put himself in the backfield. He had two "sacks" today (since they're not actually taking the quarterback down) and just might be preparing for that coveted leap so many want him to take.

Loser: Me (and My Wardrobe Choice)

I thought today would be a nice day to wear a navy blue polo with khaki pants. Besides looking like a grad assistant for Penn State or Navy, I was wandering the sidelines while several S.A.F.E. security folks surrounded the field (per usual doing big football events) were wearing the exact same outfit as me. I must have been confused with them four or five times, even getting some jokes from workers themselves. At least I can look the part in a potential interview if needed.

Other Notes From Today

Bam Knight was getting special teams work in the return game, which could make the difference of him landing on the final 53 roster if it comes down to it. His running back counterpart in Trey Benson was not dressed today.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette was back at practice and made his presence felt with a string of nice plays once again. That's another offensive weapon to watch as we get closer to cut-down day.

Chad Ryland went 2/2 today on field goal kicks.

Trey McBride had a false start penalty today. That's been a theme in the trenches for both training camp and preseason.