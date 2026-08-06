3 Cardinals With the Most to Gain in Hall of Fame Game

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals football is back.

The Cardinals are set to face the Carolina Panthers in tonight's Hall of Fame Game to kick off preseason play (5:00 PM AZ time, NBC).

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur takes the field for the first time as Arizona's head coach, though tonight is more so about the players. LaFleur told reporters roughly 35 players won't be suiting up in Canton, opening the door for several players to raise their stock.

While plenty of guys will be able to help themselves, these three Cardinals can gain the most from tonight:

QB Carson Beck

We'll get the most obvious one out of the way.

Beck, a third-round pick, isn't going to be the immediate starter for the Cardinals in 2026, though there's a small opportunity he'll get some run if Arizona's indeed at the basement of the standings towards the end of the season.

Any confidence of the Cardinals wanting to see Beck in the regular season begins tonight, as this will be Beck's first taste of NFL action. While there's no specific game-planning on either side, Arizona just wants to see command and an ability to operate an NFL offense.

At quarterback, there are only massive swings in opinion/favor. Tonight, Beck can really put himself into good favor in Arizona with a strong performance — even if it's more so geared towards the bigger picture with no intermediate gain.

RB Bam Knight

The Cardinals have a tough dilemma on their hands when it comes to the roster, more specifically at running back.

Arizona has their two lead backs in Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier established. From there, the water turns a bit murky.

James Conner figures to be RB3 in Arizona, though he's still dealing with a foot injury that's kept him out of team drills thus far in training camp. From there, questions arise: Will the Cardinals keep four running backs?

That battle is between Trey Benson and Bam Knight, though Knight has gotten reps ahead of Benson — who is also dealing with his own knee injury. Knight has looked strong in training camp thus far and can really put himself in pole position over Benson with continued success tonight.

RG Chase Bisontis

Bisontis, drafted in the second round this offseason, was highly expected to compete for the Cardinals' starting right guard job upon arrival.

Ahead of the Cardinals' first preseason game, it's been anything but a competition. Isaiah Adams has dominated reps with the first team, and while the door for Bisontis isn't completely shut, it's not wide open, either.

Bisontis entered the draft as one of the best interior prospects with dominating traits in both the run and pass game. He needs to prove that tonight against live competition.

Needs is probably a strong word, as it feels like the starting job is in the hands of Adams and his ultimate performance. A strong outing may not move the needle here for Bisontis, but a poor one just might reinforce the Cardinals' belief of Adams to begin the season.