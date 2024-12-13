Carson Palmer Sees 'Concerning' Frustration From Joe Burrow Amid Bengals' Struggles
As Joe Burrow continues to play arguably the best football of his career, the Cincinnati Bengals remain just 5-8 on the season.
Burrow is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, yet the Bengals only hold a slim chance at making the postseason. Even a Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week has not been enough to briefly shake off what appears to be brewing frustration on Burrow's face, at least in the eyes of one of his predecessors.
"I just see a frustration on his face and that's what concerns me," Former NFL and Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer said on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. "It looks to be building and waning and weighing on him. The thing that jumps out to me is you can see the frustration on his face. It's tough to put up the numbers he's put up, to score the points they've put up, and be in the situation they're in."
Few can relate to feeling frustrated with the Bengals like former quarterback Carson Palmer. Like Burrow, Palmer was a Heisman Trophy winner selected No. 1 overall in the draft by the Bengals only to see the franchise continually stall out despite solid production on the field.
The frustrations for Burrow appear to go beyond just the Bengals' disheartening losses. Burrow's top wideout, Ja'Marr Chase, remains unsigned by the team despite leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is currently playing on the franchise tag, and is set to become a free agent after the season.
Burrow has been vocal about his desire to keep his top two receivers on the Bengals, especially this week. Earlier in the week, Burrow said "Tee is a need" and that he would be very disappointed if Higgins was not re-signed.
Despite having a rare franchise quarterback in Burrow, the Bengals have not been proactive enough in putting the right pieces around him. Burrow showed early in his career that he could carry a team deep into the playoffs, but this season it has become clear that he needs more help around him.
Burrow has thrown for three or more touchdown passes seven times this season, but the Bengals have only won two of those games. In games where he has thrown for 300 or more yards this season, Cincinnati is just 1-6. These aren't just yards he stacked up in garbage time either—all seven were one score games. Without a better defense and players around him, Burrow's prime could go to waste.