CeeDee Lamb Has Blunt Reaction After Micah Parsons Requests Trade From Cowboys
With no progress on a potential contract extension between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys, Parsons officially announced on social media Friday that he has requested a trade from Dallas.
The All-Pro linebacker said in his statement that he had wanted to stay in Dallas, and Parsons has been present with the team through OTAs and training camp even as he awaits an extension. He has been mindful and put the team first, but over a week after Jerry Jones took a shot at his injury last season and amid the team failing to contact his agent, Parsons declared he "no longer" wants to be with the Cowboys.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is familiar with the struggles in getting an extension done with the Cowboys, appeared to initially react to Parsons's trade request by posting "smh" to his Instagram story.
Lamb later wrote on X, "Never fails dawg. Just pay the man, what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular."
After going through his own public contract dispute with the Cowboys last year, Lamb said earlier during training camp that his advice for Parsons would be that "Playing this media game with Jerry is not the best. It's not fun. It's not recommended."
Lamb also said, "He should get what he deserves. I’m not indulging in any of the craziness that they got going, but I do want Micah to get paid, soon.”
After a lengthy wait, Lamb did end up signing a four-year, $136 million extension with Dallas. However, the situation with Parsons has gotten messier since he has now requested a trade. It's not unfixable—Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Browns this offseason and then re-signed—and the Cowboys reportedly don't intend to trade Parsons.
Still, it's frustrating that another star player has had to get to this point with the Cowboys rather than simply paying him earlier or at least working with his agent. Parsons has been the epitome of a great team player for Dallas, and he has more than earned an extension.