CeeDee Lamb Had Brutally Honest Answer About Facing Micah Parsons, Packers in Week 4
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have gone their separate ways after the front office stunningly agreed to trade the 26-year-old to the Green Bay Packers.
Despite the trade, it won't be too long before Parsons and the Cowboys cross paths once again. Parsons and the Packers will be making the trip out to Dallas's AT&T Stadium for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 28 in Week 4.
Obviously, it'll be the first time Parsons returns to Dallas since the trade to Green Bay, and not everyone's looking forward to having the standout linebacker lining up against them.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke about how he feels about having to face Parsons, and he didn't mince words.
"The worst. It's gonna be weird. It's gonna be conflicting. I hope he's not in the backfield in two seconds," Lamb said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Lamb made clear he wished nothing but the best for Parsons in this next chapter of his career.
Lamb and Parsons have been teammates since the latter's rookie season in 2021, so it's not surprising that the star wideout has some conflicting emotions about seeing his old teammate taking the field for a different team.