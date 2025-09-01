Chargers RB Najee Harris Says He’s ‘Ramping Up’ to Play in Season Opener vs. Chiefs
The Chargers open their season this Friday in Brazil with a game against the Chiefs.
The Los Angeles offense will want to be running on all cylinders to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes & Co., and on Monday received a positive update from one of their potential playmakers.
Running back Najee Harris, who had been out for the majority of training camp due to an eye injury he suffered on July 4th, is back at practice, and by his account, might be available to go this weekend.
“I’m ramping up to it, yeah,” Harris said, when asked if he could get on the field Friday. “Everyday at practice, this is probably my fifth day at practice. Just trying to get back into that football shape. But I’m feeling good though, we’ll just see where it leads.
The Chargers acquired Harris in the offseason, but also drafted Omarion Hampton out of UNC to fill out its rushing attack.
We’ll get our first look at Hampton, and possibly our first look at Harris in a Chargers uniform, Friday at 8 p.m. ET, with the game going live on YouTube.