Chargers News: How to Watch Preseason Finale Against Dallas Cowboys
The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Dallas Cowboys in their final preseason game of the summer on Saturday. The Chargers come into this game having lost their first two preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. They go up against a Cowboys team who is 1-1 through the preseason so far, having beat the Las Vegas Raiders but lost to the Rams.
How to Watch
Cowboys-Chargers will face off on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will begin at 1 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally in both Los Angeles and Dallas on CBS. The game will also air on NFL Network and will be available to stream on the Fubo TV app.
Preview
The Chargers are hoping to see a better offensive performance after failing to score a touchdown in each of their first two preseason games. The Chargers are especially hoping to see more from their quarterbacks, Easton Stick and Luis Perez. With Justin Herbert returning from a plantar fascia injury in his right foot that has kept him out of the preseason, they want Stick and Perez to show more in case they need someone to fill in for Herbert during the season.
In the first preseason game, Stick went 5-13 for 31 yards and one interception. The following game, he went 8-13 for 85 yards and one interception, with neither performance inspiring much confidence in the team's backup situation. Stick was the quarterback to fill in for Herbert at the end of last year, but in five games he only threw three garbage-time touchdowns as the Chargers lost every game he started.
After Stick, Perez went 5-12 for 61 yards against the Seahawks before going 13-20 for 78 yards in the loss to the Rams. Outside of one highlight throw, Perez has also yet to show too much. Perez only recently joined the team after primarily playing in spring football leagues. He led the United Football League in passing yards and passing touchdowns this past spring but has still just been with the Chargers for a few weeks.
Stick is slated to get the final preseason start for the Chargers this Saturday. The good news is Herbert is expected to be ready for the team's regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
